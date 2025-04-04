[Watch] Pro-PN Influencer Screws Up Big Time: Mistakes Perak State Song For Negaraku Anthem In Anti-Chinese School Rant

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Social media personality and pro-Perikatan Nasional (PN) activist Syarul Ema Rena Abu Samah, better known as Ratu Naga, is facing massive backlash in what might be the biggest “foot-in-mouth” moment of 2025.

She had falsely accused Chinese school students in Perak of disrespecting Malaysia’s national anthem in a 3-minute 40-second video.

Here’s the deal: Ratu Naga posted a video claiming that students at the Chinese school were singing “Negaraku” (Malaysia’s national anthem) in Chinese, which would be illegal.

Plot twist: The kids were actually singing Perak state’s anthem, “Allah Lanjutkan Usia Sultan”, in perfect Malay.

Making matters worse, Ratu Naga attempted to politicize the incident by dragging DAP into the controversy, explicitly targeting DAP Socialist Youth (DAPSY) chief Woo Kah Leong, who was present at the event.

Woo, also Pakatan Harapan (PH) youth chief, was present at the school as part of his regular constituency duties as the Pasir Bedamar assemblyman.

False Claims Draw Calls for Public Apology

“She basically went on a three-minute rant about national protocol violations and racial harmony, only to get the whole thing completely wrong,” says PKR leader Rozan Azen Mat Rasip.

He points out that Ratu Naga wrongly cited legal violations (Section 2, National Anthem Act 1968) and made baseless accusations about violating national education policy and racial harmony.

Therefore, Ratu Naga needs to make a public apology for her misleading video to all social media viewers, students, teachers, and the school’s administration.

The influencer even threatened to involve the Education Ministry – all over a song she misidentified.

The incident has exploded on Malaysian social media, with users calling for Ratu Naga to publicly apologise to the school and the Chinese community.

Many point out that this kind of half-baked accusation is precisely what Malaysia doesn’t need right now.

History of Controversies And False Allegations

For Ratu Naga, who’s already been making headlines for her tangles with anti-corruption authorities, this latest blunder might be her most embarrassing yet.

She’s now being asked to publicly apologize for the video that many say was trying to stir up racial tensions over literally nothing.

The takeaway? Maybe check what song you’re actually listening to before going on a viral rant about it. Just saying.

Ada satu komen tu, dia komplen knp ubah lagu Negaraku, pastu org jwb tu lagu Negeri Perak. Pastu dia tanya lagi, knp perlu nyanyi dlm bhs cina. Org jwb, suh dia dgr betul2, budak2 tu mmg nyanyi dlm BM, cuma ada pelat sikit. Pastu dia tanya lg, knp pelat? Sbb taknak ckp BM kan? 🤦🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/imWVpEQriR — سمڤريت ريد ۏيلۏيت 🇲🇾 (@afarefabadi) April 3, 2025

Adding to the controversy, Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming, who is also head of DAP Perak, has also been wrongly dragged into the social media storm.

This isn’t the first time politicians have had to deal with false allegations – just recently, Perak PAS Commissioner Razman Zakaria had to apologize to Nga over another unfounded controversy publicly.

