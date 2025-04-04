[Watch] Man Films Boy Drowning In Monsoon Drain Instead Of Helping

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A viral video showing a man filming a drowning boy in Masai, Johor, while casually holding an umbrella has led to outrage across social media.

The footage, which has been widely shared, shows the man walking hurriedly and recording as a young boy struggles in a fast-moving monsoon drain, crying for help.

In the video, the man repeatedly said, “Budak jatuh longkang” (the kid fell into the drain).

Instead of attempting to rescue the boy or using his umbrella to reach out to him, the man continued filming as the victim was swept away into a larger, muddier drain or river.

When another kid attempts to save his friend, the man filming is heard warning him, “Jangan terjun!” (Don’t jump in!), while continuing to record instead of helping himself.

How Two Responses to a Crisis Revealed Humanity’s Extremes

The video then shows them running to the other side of the road onto a bridge overlooking the larger drain.

As they stared into the raging, muddy waters below, the boy was nowhere to be seen, and the man could be heard shouting, “Hilang! Hilang!” (He’s gone! He’s gone!) – still recording the entire incident.

Later, this second boy can be heard crying out “Allahuakbar!” (God is the Greatest) in desperation from the bridge – Allahuakbar is an Islamic invocation deeply ingrained in Muslim culture as a reflexive prayer during moments of crisis or overwhelming emotion—whether in fear, distress, or a desperate need for divine intervention.

The boy also pleaded, “Jangan biar dia mati!” (Don’t let him die!) while crying.

His spiritual cry for help makes the adult’s continued recording all the more disturbing and indignant to many viewers.

An Umbrella, A Phone, and A Choice: How One Man’s Decision to Film Drew Malaysia’s Wrath

“What kind of person films someone drowning instead of helping?” wrote one angry commenter on social media.

Others pointed out that the umbrella could have been used to pull the boy to safety: “You had a perfectly good umbrella to extend to the boy, but you chose to keep recording? What’s wrong with you?”

The comments section has been flooded with similar sentiments.

If it was your child, would you be filming?

You walked and recorded while others ran to help!

The umbrella could have saved his life, but you wanted viral content instead?

Beyond the Lens: Drawing a Line Between Content and Conscience

While the boy was eventually rescued alive by others, the incident has become a flashpoint for public anger over social media priorities versus basic human decency.

The video-taker has been universally condemned for choosing to document rather than assist in what could have been a fatal emergency.

This isn’t about getting likes or views.

This was a child’s life at stake, and you chose to be a spectator with a phone.

The incident reminds us that in emergencies, putting down the phone and taking action should always come first.

Thankfully, despite the recorder’s inaction, the story had a happy ending – but the public’s anger shows that Malaysians aren’t willing to let such callous behaviour slide.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.