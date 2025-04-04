[Watch] Bookworms Brave Hour-Long Queues For 200K Free Books At KL East Mall

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In what could only be described as Malaysia’s most ambitious book giveaway, BookXcess’s announcement of 200,000 free books has transformed KL East Mall into a remarkably orderly bibliophile’s paradise – if you’re willing to wait for it.

The line is massive, but everyone is patient: it’s like they’re all part of this giant book lovers’ club.

Among those who witnessed the morning rush firsthand is preacher Jimmy Bong, who remains surprisingly upbeat despite the wait.

“I’ve been here for 40 minutes, and I’m only halfway through the queue,” Bong told TRP.

The three-day giveaway, running from today to Saturday (4-6 April), offers 10 free books per person with no minimum spending required—a deal that’s drawn an impressive turnout from Kuala Lumpur’s reading community.

Known for making books accessible through their consistently affordable pricing, BookXcess has taken its mission of spreading the joy of reading to new heights with this unprecedented giveaway.

(Video: Jimmy Bong)

Patience Is A Virtue – And Today, It Comes With Free Books

The scene at KL East Mall resembles a well-orchestrated literary festival.

Readers of all ages line up patiently, some exchanging book recommendations and reading lists while they wait.

Social media is buzzing with queue updates, survival tips, and the occasional inquiry about specific book categories (yes, even fashion books are included).

https://twitter.com/heyeyna/status/1907985865827299643

For those planning to join this weekend’s literary treasure hunt, veterans of day one recommend bringing water, comfortable shoes, and perhaps some entertainment for the wait – though the cheerful atmosphere and fellow book lovers’ company might be entertainment enough.

BookXcess’s #BXLastKopek campaign has successfully turned what could have been a simple clearance into a celebration of reading culture.

As one hopeful customer commented online, “Need personal shopper 😢” – perfectly capturing the FOMO of those who can’t make it.

If you’re planning to go, remember that good things come to those who wait—and in this case, they come in sets of 10.

(Video: BookXcess)

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.