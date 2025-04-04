Hari Raya Nightmare: Retired Civil Servant Suffers Over RM1.5 Million Loss In Putra Heights Gas Explosion

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

What should have been a joyous Hari Raya celebration turned into a nightmare for a retired civil servant’s family, who not only suffered burns but also lost more than RM1.5 million in the Putra Heights gas explosion incident.

Zainuddin Abdul Halim said the fire destroyed his home in Kampung Kuala Sungai Baru, eight rental properties, and other belongings, resulting in losses exceeding RM1.5 million.

Zainuddin and eight family members who suffered burns were sent to Serdang Hospital and Putrajaya Hospital for treatment.

A video uploaded on TikTok the day before showed the family happily celebrating Hari Raya on the festival’s first day.

In stark contrast, their home was reduced to ashes the following day.

Survivor’s Tale: “It Was Like a Jet Crashing Down”

The video went viral online, garnering two million views, and the public expressed sympathy.

The retired school headmaster from SK Bukit Jelutong said his family was forced to cancel their planned minor pilgrimage (umrah) next week.

I bought breakfast for my wife, three children, two sons-in-law, a grandchild and my mother-in-law. After chatting with my wife, we were planning to visit Rembau, our hometown.

Suddenly, there was a massive explosion.

The entire house shook. It was as if a jet had come crashing down, and it felt very hot.

When he looked out the window, the sky was bright red; he shouted for everyone to escape.

Zainuddin, 60, recounted the tragedy when interviewed by the media at Sultan Idris Shah Hospital in Serdang.

Umrah Dreams Shattered: Family Seeks Answers and Aid

Zainuddin has since been discharged and temporarily stays at his daughter’s house in Section 10, Shah Alam.

The devastating incident has shattered not only their home but also their spiritual plans.

The family was forced to cancel their upcoming umrah trip to Mecca, for which they were scheduled to depart next Wednesday.

His son’s feet were severely burned while escaping barefoot, and he was rushed to Putrajaya Hospital for surgery.

We haven’t returned home yet to assess the damage. We hope the government can assist us and others affected.

Scale of Devastation: 111 Injured, Hundreds Evacuated

The catastrophic fire erupted on the morning of 1 April and engulfed a 500-meter gas pipeline section, leaving devastation in its wake.

The explosion injured 111 people, many suffering from burns and respiratory issues, while destroying 225 vehicles and damaging another 174.

The blast was so powerful that it created a massive crater measuring 21 by 24 meters and 10 meters deep.

The destruction radius extended 500 meters, affecting numerous homes and properties in the area.

Around 339 individuals from 89 families are currently evacuated to the evacuation centre at Masjid Putra Heights.

As investigations continue, speculations are rife that unauthorized excavation work in the area may have damaged the gas pipeline, leading to the catastrophic explosion.

