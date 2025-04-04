Badminton Player Dies Despite CPR Attempt: ‘No One Knew How To Use The AED’

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A routine evening of badminton in Puchong, Selangor, turned tragic when a player collapsed and later died, despite an exhaustive rescue attempt by social activist and first responder Kuan Chee Heng that has exposed alarming gaps in public emergency response.

Already exhausted from an earlier case, Kuan rushed to the scene after receiving a distress call.

What he found was disturbing – while one player attempted CPR on the victim, others continued their games nearby as if nothing was happening. Even more troubling, a potentially life-saving AED (automated external defibrillator) lay unused on the floor because no one knew how to operate it.

“I took over the CPR immediately,” Kuan shared in an emotional Facebook post.

Despite his exhaustion, he worked tirelessly to revive the victim while waiting for the ambulance.

Kuan recalled fighting back tears while continuing compressions: when the victim’s family arrived, the scene turned heart-wrenching.

The wife cried out, ‘husband do not leave me.’ I tried harder.

Indifferent Bystanders Watched as First Responder Fought to Save a Life; Calls for Mandatory AED Training Grow

The battle continued in the ambulance, with Kuan performing CPR while being tossed around in the moving vehicle.

Despite the combined efforts of Kuan and medical staff, the victim was pronounced dead at 11:00 PM.

The incident has raised serious questions about public emergency preparedness.

Kuan pointed out several critical issues: the lack of AEDs in sports venues, the public’s inability to use them, and most concerningly, the apparent indifference of bystanders during a life-threatening emergency.

All sports venues must have AED. Maybe a life can be saved. Maybe not. But at least with good CPR and AED there might be a chance.

Don’t Wait For Tragedy To Strike

You pass by them almost every day, often without noticing.

AEDs are strategically placed—they can be found in schools, universities, MRT stations, hotels, airports, government buildings, and even places of worship.

Look for the universal AED symbol (a heart with a lightning bolt) in public spaces, and familiarize yourself with their locations in places you frequently visit.

These life-saving devices are there for a reason – but they’re only useful if we know how to use them.

AEDs are designed to be user-friendly, providing clear voice instructions and built-in safeguards that prevent incorrect use—they won’t deliver a shock unless necessary.

Many organizations, including St. John Ambulance and Red Crescent, offer free AED and CPR training.

In an emergency, every second counts, and knowing how to use an AED could mean the difference between life and death.

READ MORE: [Watch] CPR Fails To Save 71-Year-Old Man Who Collapsed During Badminton Match

READ MORE: Taiping Man Passes Away Suddenly While Playing Badminton

READ MORE: Man Dies Of Heart Attack While Running At Kajang Stadium

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.