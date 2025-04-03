[Watch] Abundance And Dignity: Putra Heights Fire Victims Need Undergarments Despite Overflowing Aid

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Like a story of miraculous plenty, Masjid Putra Heights is experiencing a wave of endless giving.

The temporary shelter, now home to more than 300 fire victims from more than 80 families, is overflowing with donations – from mountains of groceries to towers of mineral water bottles.

From the moment the crisis began, Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation volunteers have maintained a steady presence, joined by corporate angels like Mydin, McDonald’s, Sime Darby, Petronas Gas, Caring Pharmacy, Zus Coffee, Econsave and Nestle, alongside countless everyday Malaysians in this flood of generosity.

Yet, in this sea of abundance, a humble shortage speaks volumes about human dignity.

A steady flow of good Samaritans arrives with donations at Masjid Putra Heights relief centre. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Following the gas pipeline fire in Putra Heights, various emergency services, including mobile units, have been deployed to assist affected individuals. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

A mountain of bottled water towers at Masjid Putra Heights relief centre symbolises the community’s overwhelming response to the crisis. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

A touching moment as families affected by the Putra Heights fire select items from the abundance of donations. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Adult diapers, part of Caring Pharmacy’s thoughtful contribution, demonstrate how corporate donors are addressing diverse needs of the Putra Heights fire victims.(Pix: Fernando Fong)

The Women, Family, and Community Development Ministry provides counselling through the One-Stop Social Support Centre (PSSS) to affected residents. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Volunteers wheel in a fresh cartload of Dutch Lady drinks, adding to the continuous flow of beverage donations ensuring no resident goes thirsty at Masjid Putra Heights. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Gratitude Amid Excess: Relief Centre’s Gentle Reminder About Mindful Giving

“We have everything in excess,” says Raja Hilmy Raja Idris, the centre’s aid coordinator, “except for the most basic necessity – inner garments.”

It’s a reminder that sometimes the most pressing needs are the ones least spoken about.

Speaking to TRP, he added that residents had been making daily trips to nearby laundry shops to wash what little clothing they had saved from the fire.

While the community’s generosity has created a warehouse of blessings, authorities now gently suggest donors check what’s needed – proving that wisdom must guide giving even in times of plenty.

Outside the mosque, Raja Hilmy was seen kindly turning away several well-meaning donors carrying bags of clothes, explaining with a gentle smile that the storage rooms were already overflowing with clothing donations.

“We’re deeply grateful,” Raja Hilmy adds, “but like any blessing, it needs to match the need.”

Displaced residents find temporary respite in the air-conditioned Masjid Putra Heights relief centre, where comfort meets compassion. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Among towers of donated essentials, a few boxes of men’s underwear stand out – a reminder that while food and groceries overflow, intimate necessities remain in shorter supply at the Putra Heights relief centre. t, offering displaced residents a constant array of comfort food and beverages. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

From nasi kandar to roti john, coffee to cordial drinks – the food station at Masjid Putra Heights relief centre stands as a testament to Malaysia’s generous spirit, offering displaced residents a constant array of comfort food and beverages. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Affected residents browse through racks of donated clothing at Masjid Putra Heights relief centre. While the clothing donations now exceed capacity, the centre still faces a shortage of essential undergarments. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

In a touching display of interfaith solidarity, volunteers from Tzu Chi meet with residents at the mosque-based relief centre to plan further support measures. Tzu Chi is a Buddhist humanitarian organization founded in Taiwan in 1966, dedicated to providing medical aid, disaster relief, and education globally. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Nuns and volunteers from Persatuan Buddhist Liulishan in Tajung Sepat, Selangor, arrive bearing essential groceries, including cooking oil and rice, adding to the interfaith mosaic of support at Masjid Putra Heights relief centre. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Unity in service: A Chinese, Indian, and Malay healthcare worker from government agencies work side by side at the relief centre’s medical counter, embodying the true spirit of #MalaysiaMadani.

While food and basic supplies overflow, the centre also faces other specific needs to help residents maintain normalcy, from practical items like extension cords, power banks, and laundry essentials to more personal necessities such as new undergarments and work shoes.

There’s also an urgent need for school uniforms, laptops for students, and bicycles with helmets for transportation.

For those wanting to donate clothes, it would be best if the items were freshly laundered and properly packed for immediate use.

