[Watch] Abundance And Dignity: Putra Heights Fire Victims Need Undergarments Despite Overflowing Aid
While the centre overflows with food, water, and supplies from major corporations like Mydin and NGOs like Tzu Chi, displaced residents still have to cope with their limited underclothes, highlighting how sometimes the essential needs are the quietest ones.
Like a story of miraculous plenty, Masjid Putra Heights is experiencing a wave of endless giving.
The temporary shelter, now home to more than 300 fire victims from more than 80 families, is overflowing with donations – from mountains of groceries to towers of mineral water bottles.
From the moment the crisis began, Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation volunteers have maintained a steady presence, joined by corporate angels like Mydin, McDonald’s, Sime Darby, Petronas Gas, Caring Pharmacy, Zus Coffee, Econsave and Nestle, alongside countless everyday Malaysians in this flood of generosity.
Yet, in this sea of abundance, a humble shortage speaks volumes about human dignity.
Gratitude Amid Excess: Relief Centre’s Gentle Reminder About Mindful Giving
“We have everything in excess,” says Raja Hilmy Raja Idris, the centre’s aid coordinator, “except for the most basic necessity – inner garments.”
It’s a reminder that sometimes the most pressing needs are the ones least spoken about.
Speaking to TRP, he added that residents had been making daily trips to nearby laundry shops to wash what little clothing they had saved from the fire.
While the community’s generosity has created a warehouse of blessings, authorities now gently suggest donors check what’s needed – proving that wisdom must guide giving even in times of plenty.
Outside the mosque, Raja Hilmy was seen kindly turning away several well-meaning donors carrying bags of clothes, explaining with a gentle smile that the storage rooms were already overflowing with clothing donations.
“We’re deeply grateful,” Raja Hilmy adds, “but like any blessing, it needs to match the need.”
While food and basic supplies overflow, the centre also faces other specific needs to help residents maintain normalcy, from practical items like extension cords, power banks, and laundry essentials to more personal necessities such as new undergarments and work shoes.
There’s also an urgent need for school uniforms, laptops for students, and bicycles with helmets for transportation.
For those wanting to donate clothes, it would be best if the items were freshly laundered and properly packed for immediate use.
