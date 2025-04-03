‘It Felt Like A Volcanic Disaster Film’ – A Survivor’s Raw Account Of Putra Height’s Pipeline Disaster

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Putra Heights resident Lim Kean Boon describes watching a 100-meter flame tongue tear through the skyline in a searing firsthand account that reads more like a disaster movie script than a suburban development dispute.

The natural gas pipeline explosion near a controversial shop lot development has become a flashpoint for questions about Malaysia’s infrastructure oversight and corporate accountability.

Lim, a construction industry veteran turned unwitting disaster survivor, writes about feeling the heat reaching thousands of degrees Celsius.

I lived through moments of panic like something out of a volcanic disaster film. Then came the thunder and rain. This isn’t just tragedy – it’s trauma.

At the heart of the controversy is a seemingly routine commercial development that received local council approval despite its proximity to Petronas’ critical gas infrastructure.

According to Lim, construction crews had been conducting excavation work just days before the explosion, with an excavator operating in the area merely 24 hours before disaster struck.

Red Tape and Red Flags: The Administrative Cracks That Led to Catastrophe

The incident has exposed what appears to be a dangerous gap between local building authorities and national infrastructure management.

While the Subang Jaya City Council (MBSJ) maintains the development was properly approved, Lim points out that such approvals typically require special considerations when dealing with critical national infrastructure like Petronas gas lines.

In a scathing critique of the official response, Lim calls out absent housing ministers and state executives whose “generic statements offer no direction and no follow-up action.”

Even basic crisis management seems lacking – with residents unable to retrieve essential belongings from their homes or deal with rotting food in unpowered refrigerators.

Where is the Minister of Housing and Local Government? While the Selangor State Executive Council member holding the relevant portfolio did visit the ground, the statements given were too general, lacking direction and without any follow-up actions.

From Ashes to Action: Residents Demand More Than Just Compensation

The explosion has led to calls for converting the disaster site into a memorial park, similar to New York’s 9/11 Memorial – a suggestion that underscores the incident’s impact on the community, Lim emphasizes.

This isn’t a natural disaster or ordinary fire but a first-degree accident in a residential area.

With Petronas being government-owned, the incident raises uncomfortable questions about accountability at the highest levels.

As one commenter noted bluntly, “In conclusion, the local government is at fault; corruption must be involved.”

While insurance companies scramble to process automatic compensation payments, residents like Lim are calling for more than financial redress—they want systematic change.

“Share this so the victims’ voices won’t be drowned out,” Lim concludes his viral post, which has garnered hundreds of shares and comments.

In a country where infrastructure development and public safety often intersect with political interests, this suburban disaster may yet become a watershed moment for reform – if the voices from ground zero can stay loud enough to be heard.

Sekali lagi terlihat bagaimana duit Rakyat (termasuk dr @Petronas) menjadi jalan mudah membantu mangsa tragedi #PutraHeights. Kita simpati & memahami keperluan membantu, tetapi:



1 – Manakah peranan mekanisma insuran sebagai cara mengharungi kehilangan harta-benda waima… https://t.co/hocuA2lenj pic.twitter.com/FGdrXyCRp2 — Akhramsyah MU Sanusi #ESG #Chess (@AMUBAIDAHS) April 3, 2025

[Note: This article presents firsthand accounts and public reactions while the official investigation is ongoing. No conclusions about liability should be drawn at this stage. While we recognize the active involvement of Petronas and government agencies in the investigation, we believe it’s important to document community concerns and experiences. This reporting aims to balance public discourse with respect for the investigative process.]

READ MORE: [Watch] Paradise Lost: When Putra Heights’ Suburban Dreams Meet Industrial Nightmares

READ MORE: After Putra Heights: The Insurance Coverage You Didn’t Know You Needed

READ MORE: Public Questions ‘Soil Moisture’ Theory Behind Putra Heights Pipeline Incident

READ MORE: Insurance Lifeline For Putra Heights Victims

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.