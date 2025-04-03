Drawing Lines In The Fire: Subang MP’s Crisis Message Backfires

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A PKR politician is facing intense public backlash after what many saw as an attempt to wash his hands of a major pipeline fire disaster in his region.

Wong Chen, the MP for Subang, triggered outrage when he posted a detailed explanation about why the PETRONAS fire in Putra Heights wasn’t technically in his jurisdiction.

The fire DID NOT occur in Parliament Subang, nor in DUN Subang Jaya or DUN Kinrara. As such, for the constituents of Parliament Subang, please do not unnecessarily panic and please help to reassure your immediate neighbours.

While his message aimed to prevent unnecessary alarm among his constituents and maintain calm, the focus on administrative boundaries, his direction to redirect victim assistance requests, and his criticism of the media for inaccurate reporting immediately led to fierce criticism.

‘Not My Problem’: Residents Slam MP’s Border-focused Response

The post, meant to clarify that the fire happened in neighbouring Putra Heights (under Kota Raja and Puchong constituencies), came across as cold and bureaucratic to many.

“This is just a fancy way of saying ‘not my problem,'” one angry resident commented, capturing the mood of hundreds who criticised his social media post.

While Chen did mention that his district’s police and fire crews were helping with the emergency, his instruction to direct all victim assistance requests to other offices set people off.

“Leadership isn’t about drawing borders; it’s about stepping up when it matters,” one formerly supportive constituent wrote.

Right Place, Wrong Time: How Jurisdictional Clarity Clouded Crisis Response

The timing couldn’t have been worse.

As frightened residents were still watching the smoke rise from the PETRONAS pipeline fire, many felt their MP was more concerned with pointing out administrative boundaries than addressing their fears.

Even though Chen’s post noted that his office received offers to help victims with food and other aid, his emphasis on jurisdictional lines overshadowed these humanitarian aspects.

“He won’t receive a single vote from Putra Height’s residents,” predicted one commenter, while others suggested this could cost him in the next election.

For context, residents of Putra Heights are eligible to vote in the Puchong parliamentary constituency, even though they identify more closely with Subang’s local governance.

The incident has become a textbook example of how technical accuracy can backfire when people look for leadership during a crisis.

Despite the backlash, official records confirm that emergency services from multiple districts, including Subang, responded to the crisis, demonstrating inter-constituency cooperation regardless of administrative boundaries.

