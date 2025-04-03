Bread Crisis Hits Malaysia: Massimo’s Production Grinds To A Halt After Gas Pipeline Explosion

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Bakery giant Massimo Bread dropped a bombshell announcement today, sending carb-lovers into a panic in what could be dubbed the Great Malaysian Bread Shortage of 2025.

The beloved Italian Baker, whose products are as much a breakfast table staple as morning coffee, is facing a production crisis following the dramatic gas pipeline explosion in Putra Heights, Selangor, earlier this week.

The 1 April blast wasn’t just another industrial hiccup—it knocked out the LNG supply to Massimo’s factory, forcing the bread maker to slam the brakes on its usual output.

Starting tomorrow (4 April), consumers might have to wrestle for the last loaf on store shelves, as the company warns of “temporarily limited” availability nationwide.

In its official release, the company is trying to soften the blow to their carb-dependent customers.

It’s a PR nightmare wrapped in a flour tortilla – except there might not be any tortillas either.

We deeply value your support and regret any disappointment this may cause.

Breadline Blues

For those already breaking into cold sweats at the thought of a breadless breakfast, Massimo has set up a crisis hotline at 1-800-22-6688.

They’re also promising real-time updates across their social media channels, though there’s no word yet on when the dough will rise again.

The timing couldn’t be worse, coming just days after the Putra Heights incident, which left hundreds displaced and potentially breadless.

As Malaysia holds its collective breath, one thing’s certain: tomorrow’s breakfast menu might need a serious rethink.

Stay tuned for more updates on this developing story.

In the meantime, maybe it’s time to dig out that old bread maker from the back of your kitchen cabinet.

