This Is Not Godzilla’: Anger Over Putra Heights Disaster Post By Former DAP ‘Superman’

In what might be the most tone-deaf social media moment of 2025, a former political figure compared the devastating Putra Heights gas explosion to a kaiju blockbuster.

While emergency responders were still combing through the aftermath of the Putra Heights gas explosion that rocked suburban Kuala Lumpur, former DAP firebrand Hew Kuan Yau – once dubbed “Superman” for his antics – dropped a social media post that set Malaysian cyberspace ablaze.

His bright idea? Juxtaposing the tragic inferno with a scene from Godzilla, complete with the quip, “Yesterday, I saw Godzilla! How about you?”

The post landed about as well as a radioactive lizard in a china shop.

Hew, known for his direct communication style, may have intended the post as an attention-drawing device to highlight the disaster’s severity, but the execution left much to be desired.

The Dark Side of Social Media Sharing

“This isn’t some Hollywood disaster movie – these are real homes burning,” one commenter raged, capturing the mood of thousands who flooded social media with disgust.

While some defenders tried to play the “but Godzilla is about nuclear disaster” card, that academic hot take didn’t precisely cool the flames of public outrage.

The timing couldn’t have been worse.

As families stood watching their lives literally go up in smoke, the last thing they needed was their tragedy being turned into meme fodder.

The incident has led to a broader conversation about disaster voyeurism in the age of social media, where the line between news sharing and catastrophe entertainment gets increasingly blurry.

Tragedies Aren’t Meme Material

This isn’t the first time Malaysia’s “Superman” has found himself in hot water – Hew officially resigned from the DAP in 2016 following criticisms over his comments related to the South China Sea dispute.

In 2016, Hew gained notoriety for a video where he made derogatory remarks about Malays, referred to as ‘screw the Malays’.

This incident caused significant political backlash and was shared during Umno assembly meetings.

Though this time, he might have found his kryptonite in the court of public opinion.

In an era where everything is content, and nothing is sacred, this incident is a stark reminder: some things just aren’t meme material.

As one viral comment put it: “When it’s your house on fire, let’s see how funny Godzilla looks then.”

Meanwhile, in the real world, emergency services continue their work at Putra Heights, where the aftermath of the explosion remains decidedly unfunny for those affected.

Perhaps next time, before hitting that share button, Malaysia’s social media personalities should ask themselves: Is this really the hill you want to die on?

