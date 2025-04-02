Putra Heights Gas Blast Site Mysteriously Transforms Into ‘Small Pond’ Overnight

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In a startling overnight development, the epicentre of the Putra Heights fierce gas explosion has mysteriously filled with water, forming a small pond.

Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) personnel are currently on-site at Jalan Putra Harmoni, conducting detailed investigations to determine the origin of the accumulated water.

Addressing public safety concerns about the water-filled crater, Sin Chew quoted Operations Commander, Assistant Commissioner of Fire and Rescue Khairul Azuwan Ibrahim as confirming that authorities had noticed the situation and immediately dispatched personnel to investigate alongside Petronas technical experts.

However, the specific cause of the water accumulation is still under investigation.

Khairul confirmed that this water-filled crater is indeed the exact location of Tuesday’s (1 April) natural gas explosion epicentre, where the flames were most intense.

He explained that the crater is a clear remnant of the explosion that scarred the ground.

Multi-Agency Taskforce Launches Critical Safety Operations

Meanwhile, 20 government agencies are preparing to launch a comprehensive safety investigation at the blast site.

Besides JPBM, the multi-agency task force includes the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB), the Public Works Department (JKR), local authorities (PBT), and district offices.

The immediate priorities include:

Identifying and demolishing structurally compromised buildings

Conducting comprehensive damage assessments of affected properties

Evaluating vehicle damage in the impact zone

Ensuring safety measures for surrounding areas

The coordinated multi-agency response underscores the incident’s severity, with JBPM taking the lead on structural safety assessments.

As structural evaluations continue, residents are advised to await official clearance before returning to their properties.

Jabatan Bomba dan Penyelamat (JBPM) hari ini memulakan beberapa gerak kerja utama termasuk penaksiran kerugian ke atas rumah dan kenderaan yang terjejas susulan insiden letupan paip gas di Jalan Putra Harmoni, Putra Heights, Subang Jaya. pic.twitter.com/fhaTclhoKy — Nadia 🇲🇾🍉 (@nadiazmn___) April 2, 2025

READ MORE: [Watch] Paradise Lost: When Putra Heights’ Suburban Dreams Meet Industrial Nightmares

READ MORE: After Putra Heights: The Insurance Coverage You Didn’t Know You Needed

READ MORE: Public Questions ‘Soil Moisture’ Theory Behind Putra Heights Pipeline Incident

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.