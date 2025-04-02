Public Questions ‘Soil Moisture’ Theory Behind Putra Heights Pipeline Incident

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

An expert’s explanation for the Putra Heights gas pipeline explosion, which took place on the second day of Aidilfitri, has been met with widespread scepticism from both the public and industry professionals.

Kapten Mohammad Yunos, Managing Director of the Permata Maritime Training Centre in Bintulu, Sarawak, shared his expert opinion, attributing the incident to soil moisture and chemical composition, which caused pipeline corrosion.

The explanation, which came less than 24 hours after the incident, suggested that soil moisture, dissolved oxygen, and soil chemical composition led to corrosion that caused the 500-meter pipeline to rupture and ignite.

“This is because water in the soil acts as an electrolyte that causes chemical reactions with the metal pipe,” he explained to Berita Harian.

However, this explanation has drawn immediate criticism from various quarters.

Public Rejects Soil Moisture Theory

The controversial comments appeared in the comments section of Berita Harian’s Facebook post regarding the pipeline explosion, where public scepticism reached a fever pitch.

“Don’t make people laugh 😡 please do thorough investigation before coming up with incoherent statements like this,” wrote one social media user, expressing a sentiment echoed by many others.

“We all know there was digging work happening there. Why try to spin this story?” noted one resident.

Industry professionals also commented, with one engineer saying, “These aren’t regular PVC pipes—they’re built to ASME standards. Don’t treat this like household plumbing.”

The scepticism appears well-founded, with multiple witnesses claiming to have observed construction activities near the pipeline before the explosion. “I pass by that area daily. I know what was being done there,” stated one resident.

The timing and nature of the explanation have led many to suspect an attempt to deflect responsibility from potential unauthorized construction work.

“How much did the contractor pay for this spin?” questioned one commenter, reflecting widespread public suspicion of the official narrative.

While social media is abuzz with speculation about the incident’s potential causes, these comments represent personal opinions and are not indicative of any wrongdoing.

The official investigation is ongoing, with an initial report expected to be completed within 72 hours, and no conclusions about responsibility should be drawn until authorities complete their formal inquiry.

Why the contractor, PINTEREST VENTURES was working there? Why the architect, as the S.O, did not say anything? As the developer, Hong&Hong would hv known this & allow it to proceed? Why MBSJ didnt issue stop work order? Negligence NOT on Petronas side. KM did not include reserve pic.twitter.com/8ssYvoeAOD — AZLAN OTHMAN (@AZLANPDA) April 1, 2025



Investigation And Safety Concerns Mount

As investigations continue, the incident has raised serious questions about infrastructure safety and transparency in incident reporting.

The explosion, which forced local evacuations and required firefighters from nine stations to respond, remains under investigation.

Residents are calling for a more thorough and transparent investigation, with many suggesting that authorities should focus on recent construction activities rather than natural causes.

“Wait for a proper investigation. This isn’t a small matter to be concluded while eating lemang,” wrote one concerned citizen.

The incident has also led to debates about residential zoning near gas pipelines, with some questioning how housing developments were approved in such close proximity to major gas infrastructure.

Authorities have stated that there are no deaths reported related to the incident.

A total of 427 victims have been affected by the gas pipeline explosion and resulting fire, with numerous injuries reported.

READ MORE: [Watch] Paradise Lost: When Putra Heights’ Suburban Dreams Meet Industrial Nightmares

[corrosion. [Note: This is an ongoing investigation. While construction activities were reported in the area before the incident, the cause has not been determined, and no party has been held responsible at this time.]

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.