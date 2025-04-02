How Close Are You To A Gas Line? Check Out This Map For Peninsular Malaysia

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The natural gas pipeline explosion in Putra Heights on April 1 caused significant property damage and emotional distress among nearby residents.

Since then, growing concerns have emerged about infrastructure safety, particularly the placement of gas pipelines near residential, commercial, and public areas.

If you spot one of these, you’re definitely standing near underground gas pipes. Image: cableslab.com/Facebook/lowyat.net

The Malaysian Gas Association has a map of main gas pipelines operated and owned by national oil and gas company Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas), which reveals the extensive network of natural gas supply pipes mostly covering the west coast, south, and east coast in sort of a ‘Y’ shape.

Image: Malaysia Gas Association

Gas lines run through major cities and towns

As shown in the map above, the Peninsular Gas Utilisation (PGU) pipelines, which form the backbone of the high-pressure transmission network, are routed through some of the most densely populated areas of Peninsular Malaysia.

City Gate Stations (CG), which are equipped with pressure-regulating and gas metering facilities and located just off the main pipeline, are seen in areas such as Shah Alam and Puchong in Selangor, near the site of the Putra Heights gas explosion.

Image: Malaysian Gas Association

Going up north via the west coast, the main pipeline runs through Kamunting in Perak, and then Prai in Penang, before passing Alor Setar in Kedah and ending at a gas-fired power plant in Perlis.

Image: Malaysian Gas Association

Looking to the south, the main line runs through Seremban in Negeri Sembilan, and then through Melaka, before it branches off near Segamat in a straight line to Johor Bahru.

There are several CGs that lead up to Johor Bahru, including ones in Kulai, Senai, and Pasir Gudang.

Image: Malaysian Gas Association

At the Segamat junction, the main line goes up the east coast through Kuantan, Pahang, and ends somewhere in Kerteh, Terengannu.

Kerteh has as many as three CGs near the coast and the PGU there was built in 1983 according to the Malaysian Gas Association.

Image: Malaysian Gas Association

Putra Heights explosion aftermath

According to media reports, around 200 homes were damaged and left about 305 residents displaced due to the incident. Fortunately, there were no fatalities.

Electricity in the area was temporarily disrupted, and highway operator PLUS Malaysia BHD forced a closure of routes between Seafield and Bandar Saujana Putra, although the roads were reopened later in the same day.

Meanwhile, the Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) also reported 225 burned vehicles, with another 174 affected but not entirely destroyed.

The fire broke out at 8.45am on the first day of Hari Raya Aidilfitri 2025 and was only extinguished seven hours later at 3.45pm.

As of 6pm on the day of the incident, 100 victims had received treatment for burns and other injuries at hospitals across the Klang Valley.

Government to provide compensation to affected residents

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim confirmed that compensations for residents affected by the Putra Heights pipeline fire will be jointly covered by the federal government, the Selangor state government, and Petronas.

He announced an immediate financial assistance of RM5,000 for homeowners whose properties were completely destroyed to cover accommodation costs, and RM2,500 for those with partially affected homes.

Anwar also acknowledged that rebuilding the damaged homes could take a year or more, adding that the government’s next step involves consulting with various residential associations to determine the most appropriate way forward.

