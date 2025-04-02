Insurance Lifeline For Putra Heights Victims

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The Putra Heights gas pipeline explosion has left a devastating impact, with over 305 individuals injured and extensive damage to 237 homes, 88 buildings, and 331 private vehicles.

In response, Malaysia’s general insurance industry, led by Persatuan Insurans Am Malaysia (PIAM), has mobilized efforts to expedite claims processing and provide immediate support to affected policyholders through various channels, including direct insurer contact, agents, brokers, and online platforms.

The coverage framework encompasses multiple insurance types, from basic Fire Damage Coverage to comprehensive Homeowners (HO/HH) Policies that specifically cover gas pipeline explosion incidents.

Additional protection extends through Medical Health Insurance for injuries, Personal Accident Policy for severe casualties, and Comprehensive Motor Insurance for affected vehicles, creating a safety net for various aspects of loss.

Safety First, Claims Smart: PIAM’s Guide for Gas Blast Victims

PIAM has outlined a clear protocol for affected residents: do not enter premises until officially cleared, remain vigilant for gas exposure symptoms, and seek immediate medical attention if needed.

Once safe, residents should ventilate their properties, document all damage through photos and videos, and maintain detailed records of damaged items before initiating any repairs.

The claims process has been streamlined, with insurers ready to provide prompt financial relief.

However, PIAM emphasizes the importance of obtaining written approval before proceeding with any repairs, as unauthorized work may not be covered under policies.

Support is available through PIAM’s hotline (03-2274 7399) or website (www.piam.org.my).

While the total financial impact remains undetermined, most standard home and contents policies in Malaysia provide coverage for explosion-related damage, with compensation typically based on rebuilding costs.

The industry is working closely with Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) and other stakeholders to ensure affected individuals receive timely and necessary financial support, demonstrating a coordinated response to this unprecedented disaster.

I wonder if Petronas Gas will take responsibility for the damages in Putra Heights.



Or if the victims will have to rely on their own insurance?



And then insurance companies will say it's an act of God.



Owning property is so risky these days.



Hope everyone made it out safe. https://t.co/zZgW1d1b2Q pic.twitter.com/mslWrmqhBD — Azam Roslan (@azamR_X) April 1, 2025

Insurers Fast-Track Claims: Takaful and Etiqa Waive Red Tape for Gas Blast Victims

Meanwhile, two major insurance providers announced their streamlined claims procedures today (2 April) to assist victims of the Putra Heights gas pipeline explosion in Selangor.

The initiative aims to expedite assistance to affected residents through simplified processes and dedicated support channels.

Takaful Malaysia, reaching out via Facebook, expressed solidarity with affected customers and established specific contact lines: 012-9271686 or 017-3283543 for non-motor claims, and 1800-888-788 for motor-related claims.

The company emphasized its commitment to supporting residents through this challenging period while reminding them to prioritize safety and adhere to all safety regulations.

Meanwhile, Etiqa, Maybank’s insurance arm, announced comprehensive coverage for eligible customers affected by the explosion, encompassing vehicle damage, personal accidents, retail fire, and home and household insurance claims.

In a significant move to expedite the process, Etiqa has waived the requirement for police reports.

Etiqa has set up a dedicated WhatsApp line (011-16306646) specifically for the Putra Heights incident, with additional support available through their customer service hotline (03-26928188) to facilitate efficient claims processing.

READ MORE: [Watch] Paradise Lost: When Putra Heights’ Suburban Dreams Meet Industrial Nightmares

READ MORE: After Putra Heights: The Insurance Coverage You Didn’t Know You Needed

READ MORE: Public Questions ‘Soil Moisture’ Theory Behind Putra Heights Pipeline Incident

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.



