After Putra Heights: The Insurance Coverage You Didn’t Know You Needed

As Malaysia processes the shocking gas pipe explosion in Putra Heights, a crucial conversation is emerging from the rubble – one that every homeowner needs to hear.

While investigators are still piecing together what happened, insurance experts are using this moment to highlight a critical gap in how most Malaysians protect their homes.

It’s a conversation nobody wants to have until it’s too late, Chin Je Mein, a seasoned insurance consultant, told TRP.

Most Malaysians think basic fire insurance is enough, but that’s like installing a security system that only covers your front door.

The uncomfortable truth? Many homeowners might be walking around with a false sense of security.

That basic fire insurance required by your bank for your mortgage? It’s just covering the building’s structure.

What you need is a comprehensive fire insurance, known as Householder and House Owner (HO/HH) insurance.

Protection Beyond Just Flames

Citing an example, Chin said Great Eastern General Insurance’s Great Shield Home goes several steps further.

Think about everything inside your home right now, explains Chin.

Your furniture, electronics, family heirlooms, maybe even luxury items like Rolex watches or art. Now imagine losing it all in an incident. Basic fire insurance won’t help you recover any of that.

The HO/HH insurance isn’t just about fires – it’s comprehensive protection that covers:

Temporary accommodation if your house becomes uninhabitable

Explosions from domestic gas

Water damage from burst pipes

Vehicle impacts

Natural disasters like earthquakes and floods

Theft by forcible entry

Household contents

Public liability

While we don’t know the insurance status of the Putra Heights victims (and it would be insensitive to speculate), the incident is a sobering reminder of how quickly disaster can strike.

Chin adds that in his years in this industry, he’s seen too many families discover too late that they were underinsured.

The real eye-opener? The cost difference between basic fire insurance and comprehensive coverage often isn’t as dramatic as people think.

You’re essentially protecting everything you own for what might amount to a few ringgit a day.

Peace of Mind for Just Ringgits a Day

For those reviewing their insurance coverage, experts recommend:

Understanding the difference between fire and comprehensive home insurance Regular policy reviews as you acquire more valuable items Detailed documentation of your belongings Clear understanding of what your current policy actually covers

Nobody ever regrets being over-prepared, Chin notes.

But I’ve seen plenty of tears from those who wished they’d done more.

As Putra Heights begins its recovery process, perhaps the most valuable lesson for other homeowners is this: don’t wait for disaster to strike before thinking about protection.

The same principle applies to vehicle owners – Chin reminds people that cars parked in affected areas would only be covered if they have special perils coverage in their motor insurance.

In the world of insurance, hindsight isn’t just 20/20 – it’s often too late.

