Shocking Blast Near Subang Jaya Sends Residents Fleeing

A major explosion rocked Putra Heights, Subang Jaya, early this morning, with residents reporting a loud, jarring blast.

A Bomba Selangor officer confirmed to TRP that the explosion was caused by a gas pipeline rupture located beneath a highway. The exact cause of the rupture remains under investigation.

“Currently, Bomba Selangor is at the scene trying to put out the fire. We are unclear as to whether there have been any casualties,” the officer told TRP.

“I woke up thinking it was an earthquake,” said Intan Shafinaz, a resident of USJ 23, near the affected area. In a panic, she immediately grabbed her children and fled the house.

“As soon as I stepped outside, I could feel the heat. It was unbearable!”

Fikri Fisal, who was driving around USJ 6, approximately 8 kilometers away, could see the blaze from a distance. “It looked like something out of a biblical scene. The fire was overwhelming,” he said.

Authorities are continuing to assess the situation.

Further updates will follow.

