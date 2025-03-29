[Watch] Balloon Vendor Vs Enforcement Officers: DBKL Explains, UMNO Youth Demands Justice

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In a dramatic late-night confrontation that has now escalated into a national political issue, Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) enforcement officers clashed with unlicensed street vendors on Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman just days before the Hari Raya celebrations.

In a detailed statement responding to the viral video, DBKL explained that enforcement officers conducting routine patrols found several unlicensed vendors causing congestion and obstructing public movement, particularly concerning given the pre-Raya rush.

While most vendors complied with initial warnings, the balloon vendor in question allegedly became aggressive and pushed an officer after refusing to disperse despite two prior warnings.

Plainclothes officers then intervened to de-escalate the situation, with DBKL reporting no injuries from the confrontation.

The authority emphasized that while firm action against unlicensed trading will continue to maintain public order, they will thoroughly investigate the incident, including taking statements from involved enforcement officers and reviewing standard operating procedures (SOP) if necessary.

Political Fallout and Public Response

The incident, which occurred around 11:50 PM on Friday (28 March), has taken a new turn as UMNO Youth has stepped into the fray, demanding justice for the balloon vendor at the center of the controversy.

UMNO Youth Chief, Datuk Dr. Muhamad Akmal Saleh, expressed shock and sadness over the incident, questioning whether such aggressive enforcement tactics are part of the local authority’s standard operating procedures.

“Yes, trading without a license is wrong,” Akmal acknowledged in a Facebook video posted Saturday. “But as humans, we must show compassion. This is the festive season – couldn’t they have shown some leniency?”

His emotional appeal highlighted the human cost of the enforcement action, noting that the vendor “has children, a wife, and relatives who would be devastated seeing him treated this way.”

Tradition Meets Enforcement: The Pre-Eid Street Vendor Clash

The viral video of the confrontation shows what started as a routine enforcement operation quickly escalating into a physical altercation when a balloon vendor refused to comply with officials’ orders.

“It used to be tradition,” says social media influencer Ratu Naga, who posted about the incident.

Every year, a week before Eid, DBKL would allow Malay vendors to trade, even closing streets to accommodate them. But this year, with just two days before the festivities, they’re cracking down without mercy.

Local merchant Ayob Abd Majid paints a more complex picture, describing an underground network of unlicensed vendors operating with impunity.

“They don’t pay for permits or spaces,” he claims, “while legitimate businesses like mine struggle with proper rental payments at MARA.”

Meanwhile, a police report has been filed, turning what began as a simple licensing issue into a symbol of the broader struggles facing Malaysia’s urban poor during religious festivals.

This incident follows several similar controversies involving enforcement officers and street vendors, fueling the public perception of alleged bullying by enforcement authorities against small-scale vendors.

READ MORE: [Watch] Bottles Down: Defiant Street Vendor’s Dramatic Protest Goes Viral At Dataran Merdeka

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.