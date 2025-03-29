[Photos] Blood-Stained Bundles And Coffins: Malaysians Stage Gut-Wrenching US Embassy Protest For Gaza

The annual Al-Quds Day protest in Kuala Lumpur transformed into an arresting piece of street theatre on Friday (28 March) at Jalan Tun Razak.
Malaysians wielded everyday objects to create powerful symbols of Palestinian suffering.
Here are the scenes that unfolded that afternoon as Malaysia’s capital became a canvas for protest, prayer, and the power of collective witness.
A City United: From Prayer Mats to Embassy Gates
From the first prayers at Tabung Haji Tower to the final standoff 300 meters from the embassy gates, the protest unfolded like a carefully choreographed performance.
Children helped carry smaller wrapped bundles, elderly protesters steadied themselves on walking sticks, and passersby stopped in their tracks, transfixed by the procession of mock casualties.
Even when a police officer fainted from the heat, protesters shared water and created shade with their placards, turning adversity into a display of community care.
The embassy’s response – or lack thereof – provided the final act. Four representatives, including Mohd Azmi and Mukhriz, approached the gates only to be directed to a post box, their memorandum relegated to the impersonal realm of diplomatic mail.
Yet perhaps this cold shoulder only strengthened the visual impact of the day: a sea of Malaysians of all abilities, united in purpose, bearing witness with their bodies and their makeshift symbols to a tragedy unfolding half a world away.