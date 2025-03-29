[Photos] Blood-Stained Bundles And Coffins: Malaysians Stage Gut-Wrenching US Embassy Protest For Gaza

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The annual Al-Quds Day protest in Kuala Lumpur transformed into an arresting piece of street theatre on Friday (28 March) at Jalan Tun Razak.

Malaysians wielded everyday objects to create powerful symbols of Palestinian suffering.

Here are the scenes that unfolded that afternoon as Malaysia’s capital became a canvas for protest, prayer, and the power of collective witness.



Wheelchair users pushed through the crowd alongside walking protesters, their presence a testament that solidarity knows no physical bounds.

Ordinary pillows and bolsters, wrapped in white cloth and stained with red ink, became stand-ins for shrouded bodies.

Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu (second from right) was among the prominent figures who joined the protest, underscoring the broad political support for the Palestinian cause.

Four representatives, including MAPIM president Mohd Azmi Abdul Hamid (second from right) and former Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir (right), approached the gates only to be directed to a post box.

Wooden coffins, carried shoulder-high through the sweltering heat, cast long shadows on the embassy district’s pristine streets.

The protest began with former Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad (right), who, at 99, delivered the first speech standing atop a Hilux pickup truck.

Protesters rushed to greet the elder statesman amidst his Unit Tindakan Khas (UTK) bodyguards, who were watching the surging crowd closely.

Along the busy stretch of Jalan Tun Razak, protesters lined the roadside holding banners denouncing Israel, their anti-occupation messages drawing supportive honks from passing motorists.



In a theatrical twist, some demonstrators donned Donald Trump masks and brandished mock pitchforks, portraying the current U.S. president as a devilish figure in the ongoing conflict.

Media presence was heavy, with journalists weaving through the crowd while photographers jostled for position, their lenses trained on key moments. Some photojournalists were seen climbing onto nearby structures, seeking the perfect vantage point to capture the scale of the gathering.

The scorching afternoon heat took its toll on some participants, who sought refuge in the shade of roadside trees. A few protesters could be seen taking brief naps under the leafy canopy, gathering strength for the continued demonstration.

The crowd was notably diverse, including families with young children and parents cradling infants in their arms.

Among the sea of placards, several demonstrators held aloft posters of Hassan Nasrallah, the long-serving Secretary-General of Hezbollah, whose image has become a symbol of resistance for many supporters of the Palestinian cause.

Police personnel maintained a visible presence throughout the demonstration, keeping a watchful gaze on the proceedings.

Palestinian flags furled in the afternoon breeze as Mukhriz, Dr Mahathir’s third son, took to the makeshift stage. His impassioned speech drew waves of approval from the gathered masses.

The scene was punctuated by passing vehicles, their occupants waving Palestinian flags through windows and sunroofs, honking in solidarity with the demonstrators.

A City United: From Prayer Mats to Embassy Gates

From the first prayers at Tabung Haji Tower to the final standoff 300 meters from the embassy gates, the protest unfolded like a carefully choreographed performance.

Children helped carry smaller wrapped bundles, elderly protesters steadied themselves on walking sticks, and passersby stopped in their tracks, transfixed by the procession of mock casualties.

Even when a police officer fainted from the heat, protesters shared water and created shade with their placards, turning adversity into a display of community care.

The embassy’s response – or lack thereof – provided the final act. Four representatives, including Mohd Azmi and Mukhriz, approached the gates only to be directed to a post box, their memorandum relegated to the impersonal realm of diplomatic mail.

Yet perhaps this cold shoulder only strengthened the visual impact of the day: a sea of Malaysians of all abilities, united in purpose, bearing witness with their bodies and their makeshift symbols to a tragedy unfolding half a world away.

