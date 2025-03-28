Young Girl Suffers Burns During Meal At Popular Steamboat And BBQ Restaurant In Kepong

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A casual family dinner turned into a nightmarish evening at a Chinese steamboat and BBQ restaurant in Kepong, Kuala Lumpur, when a young girl suffered severe burns due to what her mother describes as negligent safety practices.

According to a detailed account by the girl’s mother, Vancy L. Yinyii, the family arrived at the popular buffet spot around 9:20 PM for some late-night dining.

A seemingly innocent setup set off the chain of events: baking paper on the grill, a common practice in many such restaurants.

However, the combination of high-powered fans, maximum flame settings, and the staff’s alleged reluctance to adjust created a perfect storm.

The situation escalated when a piece of burning baking paper flew onto the child, who was reportedly seated at a safe distance from the grill.

The incident resulted in significant burns to the girl’s hand, requiring immediate medical attention. (Pix: Facebook/Vancy L. Yinyii)

Restaurant’s Alleged Cold Shoulder: Management’s Silent Treatment Adds Salt to Burns

According to Yinyii’s account, the restaurant management’s alleged indifference to the situation is particularly concerning.

“The most shocking part wasn’t just the accident itself,” Yinyii’s post reads, “but the complete lack of response from the establishment’s management.”

Despite having burn cream on the premises, staff allegedly stood by watching instead of offering immediate assistance.

The family ended up seeking medical treatment at their own expense, rushing from clinic to clinic late at night.

The victim’s mother has shared this experience to warn others and call for better safety standards in local restaurants.

Despite the restaurant being fully aware of the accident, the family reports being charged full price for their barely touched meal, and management did not acknowledge the incident. (Pix: Facebook/Vancy L. Yinyii)

A Tale of Two Sides: Social Media Backlash Grows as Restaurant’s Version Awaits

In response to the post, many shared their own negative experiences at the same restaurant.

Several commenters claimed that the restaurant’s service quality had been consistently poor, and some mentioned that they had already switched to other establishments as a better alternative.

Many viewed the incident as serious enough to warrant legal intervention rather than just a simple accident, advising the family to file a police report and consult a lawyer regarding potential compensation.

Concerned commenters also offered healthcare advice, notably suggesting that the scar could be prevented by keeping the wound dry and not scratching or pinching it.

The most pointed criticism was directed at the restaurant’s management, specifically the “lady boss” who was accused as arrogant (“lansi” in Cantonese slang).

While these social media comments paint a concerning picture of the establishment’s service culture, it’s important to note that these are unverified personal accounts shared in response to the incident.

As with all social media discussions, while there’s no reason to doubt the sincerity of these testimonials, they represent one side of the story, and the restaurant management has not yet had the opportunity to address these claims.

