KL’s Landmark Palestinian Mural Rises From Concrete Canvas At KL Bus Hub

A Palestinian-themed mural was officially launched today (28 March) at the Lebuh Pudu Bus Hub in Kuala Lumpur.

It marks the city’s inaugural large-scale public art installation dedicated to Palestinian resilience.

The groundbreaking project, initiated by Al-Quds Foundation Malaysia, will be the first of its kind in Kuala Lumpur.

It will blend the Palestinian narrative with Malaysian architectural icons, including the Petronas Twin Towers.

“This is a milestone for Kuala Lumpur – our first Palestinian mural that will stand as a testament to Malaysia’s unwavering support for Palestine,” said Sharif Abu Shammala, CEO of Al-Quds Foundation Malaysia, at the launch ceremony.

Through the eyes of a child, we see the truth. KL’s first Palestinian mural speaks volumes through its powerful portrayal of innocence and resilience. (Pix: MAPIM)

Artists Volunteer Services Worth RM15,000 for Historic Project

Dr. Shariff thanked Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) for approving this unprecedented project.

The foundation also acknowledged the crucial support of the building’s owner, a Malaysian Chinese, demonstrating the multicultural backing for this unprecedented public art installation in Malaysia’s capital.

The mural, scheduled for completion after Hari Raya, will bring together a diverse group of volunteer artists from Malaysia, Palestine, and Iran.

Some artists initially approached and quoted up to RM15,000 for the work.

Yet some dedicated individuals stepped forward to offer their services freely for this historic project.

The strategic location ensures this message of resilience and hope reaches countless hearts daily, turning a bustling transit point into a space for reflection and awareness. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Not Just Art, But a Daily Reminder of Palestinian Struggle

Among the international artists contributing to the project is Neda Zoghi, an Iranian artist who has lived in Malaysia for six years.

Zoghi, who recently completed her PhD in Islamic Arts, brings her expertise in traditional Islamic art to the collaborative effort.

Mohd Azmi Abdul Hamid, president of the Malaysian Consultative Council of Islamic Organisations (Mapim), who attended the launch, emphasized the mural’s significance in raising awareness.

This artistic initiative will serve as a daily reminder to the public about Palestinians’ ongoing struggle. It’s not just art—it’s a powerful medium to keep the Palestinian cause alive in the hearts of Malaysians.

While the vibrant Palestinian mural commands attention with its message of international solidarity, a homeless person seeks shelter at a bus stop across the street. This poignant scene captures the delicate balance Malaysia navigates – between extending humanitarian support abroad and addressing poverty at home.(Pix: Fernando Fong)

