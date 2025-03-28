“I Just Want To Live In Peace” – Malaysian Indian Calls On All Races To Unite

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Social media used to be a way to simply connect people, before it evolved into a platform that goes beyond that.

Today, people use social media platforms to promote their business, share content, read the news, or simply just for memes, among many other things.

Most users are harmless, keeping to their lanes watching cat videos or sharing their travel photos and such. But a few bad apples tend to use these platforms irresponsibly by spreading hate.

This has, more often than not, sparked chaos among the online community. It’s like a disease or a fire that cannot be stopped.

One uncle is tired of the negativity on social media

A man posted on TikTok recently, speaking about racial disharmony caused on social media through unnecessary hateful posts and messages.

He first gave a few examples about how every Malay, Chinese, and Indian, to a certain extent, depend on each other in their daily lives.

“When the Malays are fasting, it’s hard for me to get food. When Indian barbers are not around to give haircuts, the mat rempits become mat tarzans. When the Chinese hardware stores are closed, we have to take a bus all the way to the city just to get a nut or washer. This is the reality of our country,” he said.

He is presumably referring to people who live outside the city, or even in rural areas, because the same can’t be said if you’re a city-dweller.

“But, we always spread messages of hate on media. What do you get out of this? Even I don’t know,” the man said.

He then explained why he cannot hate Malay people, with a reason that tickled our funny bone.

“I weigh 80 kilograms. 40 kilograms of my body is made up of the Malay food I eat. Can I hate the Malays? No, I can’t,” he said.

Now that’s a logic we can stand by because it’s proof that food connects all of us!

To hate, or not to hate? That is the question

The man then went on to tell a story about a car that was allegedly parked illegally, and said the responsible thing to do is to take a picture and report it to authorities.

“But no, you put the picture up on social media. I don’t know what else to say,” he said exasperatedly.

He also told a story about a man who had a misunderstanding with a service counter at an office, which was then solved amicably. But the man in the story then posted a video saying a certain race is trying to destroy another race, presumably after feeling disatisfied with whatever transpired at the office counter.

“When I hear about all this, I can’t accept it. Please, I just want to live peacefully in this country. Settle our problems, and let’s live together in harmony,” he said at the end of the video.

Some things should not be shared on social media

Despite laws being put in place for social media platforms, it’s still best to practice restraint before sharing something on the internet that might harm an individual, or an entire group of people.

Let’s take a recent example: the Dewi Sri Pathrakaliamman temple on Jalan Masjid India which is to be relocated to make way for the construction of a mosque.

Many parties were shouting racial bias at the top of their lungs, when in reality, the temple committee, landowner, and government had discussed and resolved the matter without any problems. It was a win-win situation for all.

READ MORE: Conflict No More – PMX Officiates Groundbreaking Of Jakel’s Masjid Madani

What the man in the video is trying to say is: if there’s no problem, why create one? And if you have a problem with someone, why spread them on social media for everyone to see?

There is absolutely no other reason to tell everyone on the internet who you have beef with other than just to spread hate.

Hate begets hate; violence begets violence; toughness begets a greater toughness. We must meet the forces of hate with the power of love. Martin Luther King Jr.

