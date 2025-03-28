“Aidil-Juicy?” Trendy Raya Packets From Juice Stall Criticised For Its Design & More

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Since Hari Raya Aidilfitri is less than three days away, people are already sharing online the various beautiful Raya packets available.

However, one particular Raya packet from a local juice stall has drawn ire from Threads user @neeckyeyn.

The Raya packet in question has a yellow background with the words “Selamat Hari Raya Aidil-juicy.”

She found the term unsuitable and disrespectful to the celebration observed by the Malay Muslim community.

Can we not normalise such Hari Raya greetings? The celebration is important to Muslims, it signifies the end of the fasting and worship month. Threads user @neeckyeyn

She said artists can be creative but they also have to remember to be mindful. She compared to non-Muslims and foreigners who respect the celebration by wearing baju Melayu, baju kurung, or kebaya while celebrating Raya here.

She emphasised that Raya or Eid celebrations in Malaysia have their own vibe and identity. She believes this is what drew Arabs to celebrate the significant celebration here.

She claims the illustrations, which showed characters in free hair and fruit clothes, show identity confusion and do not accurately represent Malaysians.

Some netizens agreed with her, believing changing the name to “Aidil-juicy” changed the original meaning of “Aidilfitri.”

Nevertheless, everyone can agree the word “Aidil-juicy” does not roll off the tongue well.

