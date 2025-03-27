[Watch] TikTok Blacks Out Rais Yatim’s Warning About Chinese Communist Influence Groups In Malaysia

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A TikTok video of former Senate President Tan Sri Rais Yatim warning about Chinese Communist influence in Malaysia has disappeared—but only for Malaysian viewers.

The clip, featuring Rais talking about the Malaysian One China Peaceful Unification Promotion Association – now under police investigation – has been geo-blocked within Malaysian borders.

Tech-savvy users have discovered that the video, which allegedly shows the organization promoting communist ideologies, can only be viewed through VPN connections or IP addresses registered outside Malaysia.

Those accessing TikTok through Malaysian IP addresses hit a digital wall.

In contrast, users routing through overseas-based IPs can still view the content that has Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain reaching for the legal playbook.

Inside the High-Stakes Game of Digital Censorship

This digital border control comes as police launch an investigation under a heavyweight combination of laws – including the Societies Act 1966, Penal Code, and Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 – following a police report lodged by Rais.

Meanwhile, PKR’s Kampar MP Tan Kar Hing has stepped into the fray, urging against what he calls baseless allegations that could stir unnecessary social tension.

His intervention, however, only drew further questions from the Malay community, who questioned his swift defence of an organization under investigation for promoting communist ideologies in Malaysia.

Critics further pointed out that the Malaysian One China Peaceful Unification Promotion Association isn’t even registered with the Registrar of Societies (ROS), raising additional questions about its legal status and operations in the country.

The geo-blocking strategy appears to be TikTok’s way of threading the needle – keeping the content available globally while sidestepping potential legal complications in Malaysia, where communist ideology has been a no-go zone since 1948.

That year marked the beginning of the Malayan Emergency when Communist insurgents plunged the country into a brutal guerrilla war that left deep scars in the national psyche and shaped Malaysia’s enduring suspicion of communist influence.

It’s a move that raises questions about digital sovereignty, content moderation, and the increasingly complex dance between social media platforms and national security concerns.

The Great Chinese Influence Machine

The investigation takes on added significance as observers draw parallels between the Malaysian organization and the China Council for the Promotion of Peaceful National Reunification (CCPPNR), which operates globally through various overseas councils.

While presenting itself as a non-governmental organization, the CCPPNR has been identified as operating under the United Front Work Department of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), raising concerns about similar patterns of operation.

These organizations have established a significant presence across multiple continents, with branches spanning Asia, Europe, Africa, the Americas, and Oceania.

Such associations have gained attention in Southeast Asia, particularly due to the region’s dynamic economies and strategic importance.

The region is crucial for China’s aspirations as a regional and global power, serving as both a natural area of influence and a gateway for its expansion.

