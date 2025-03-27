Malaysian Badminton’s International Love Story: Ong Yew Sin’s Successful Proposal To Aya Ohori

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Malaysian doubles maverick Ong Yew Sin just locked down his relationship with Japanese singles sensation Aya Ohori in the most epic way possible – he put a ring on it, and she said yes.

The 30-year-old Malaysian shuttler took to social media to drop the bombshell that’s been making everyone’s Thursday significantly better.

She said yes, he shared, with the kind of joy that makes even the most hardened sports journalists crack a smile.

We couldn’t be more happier to share this with the world.

In what might be the most refreshingly honest engagement announcement in sports history, Ong acknowledged the beautiful chaos of their relationship.

Different nationality, different culture, different living style. We learn to adapt and accept each other’s living style & understand each other culture throughout the years..( we still quarrel always )

Badminton’s Favorite Not-So-Secret Couple

Their romance has been the worst-kept secret in badminton circles, with eagle-eyed fans playing detective every time they were spotted together.

From mall sightings to gatherings where Ohori was mysteriously always positioned next to Wang in photos (subtle, guys, real subtle), the badminton community has been shipping these two harder than a FedEx warehouse.

Ohori, who once ranked as high as world No. 7 and snagged a bronze at the Hangzhou Asian Games and recently bid farewell to professional badminton at 28, is trading her singles career for what might be her biggest win yet.

Fans who previously joked about turning “Ohori” into a “Malaysian Ohori” are probably feeling pretty smug right about now.

Ong and his partner Teo Ee Yi (top) are currently ranked 33rd in Men’s Doubles as of the latest update. – here in action during the Petronas Malaysia Open 2025. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

In a sport where cross-court smashes usually get all the attention, this cross-cultural love story is serving up the sweetest victory of all.

Game, set, match – and marriage.

And while overeager fans are already speculating about the pitter-patter of tiny feet, the couple was quick to shut down pregnancy rumours faster than an Ong cross-court kill shot.

Sure, the badminton circuit has its fair share of power couples – from Malaysia’s own Goh Soon Huat and Shevon Lai Jemie serving both partnership goals on and off the court to China’s Liu Yuchen and Huang Yaqiong – but there’s just something about Japan that hits different.

While Ong’s proposal might not have been as dramatically timed as Liu’s (who dropped to one knee right after Huang won Olympic mixed doubles gold with her partner Zheng Siwei in Paris 2024), it’s carrying just as much heart.

Maybe it’s the anime, maybe it’s the sushi, or maybe it’s just Ohori’s killer backhand, but this Malaysian-Japanese love match has got everyone swooning.

