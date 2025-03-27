Chinese Student Dies After Five-Day Scam Ordeal In Malaysia

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A 20-year-old Chinese international student took her own life just nine days after arriving in Malaysia, following intense psychological manipulation by scammers posing as law enforcement officers from China.

李博雯 (Li Bowen), who had been in Malaysia for less than a week to pursue her studies, jumped from the 39th floor of an apartment building in Selangor after being subjected to a sophisticated phone scam operation.

The scammers, impersonating police officers from Shanghai’s Hongkou district, accused her of being involved in a criminal case involving the death of an elderly woman.

They demanded 258,000 yuan (approximately RM156,753) to “clear her name,” threatening international arrest within days and a minimum one-year imprisonment if she failed to comply.

Nine Days in Malaysia: A Timeline of Loss

According to her parents, who flew in from Weifang, Shandong province, their daughter arrived in Malaysia on 13 March.

Mrs Li, the victim’s mother, revealed they were an ordinary working-class family who chose Malaysia for its relatively lower tuition fees and living costs.

The decision was also influenced by the positive experiences of their friend’s child studying in the country.

The last contact with her was a phone call on 22 March, after which she became unreachable.

A Daughter’s Last Call: Desperate Pleas and Hidden Fears

“During our last conversation, she vaguely asked about our family savings. She later sent a handwritten note requesting RM156,753 for an ’emergency,’ but we didn’t understand the situation at the time and didn’t transfer the money,” the family said.

Before her death, Li wrote a heartbreaking 500-word letter pleading for help, which became her final words.

In the letter, she desperately sought assistance but warned her mother not to disclose the situation to anyone, fearing a 10-year imprisonment if the matter was revealed.

Investigation of the victim’s phone revealed that the scammer, who identified himself as Officer Du Feng from the Hongkou police, had been monitoring her movements since 18 March, just five days after her arrival.

Under Surveillance: The Final Days of Psychological Terror

They accused her of information trafficking and maintained constant psychological pressure until her death.

The victim’s parents, both in their late 40s, discovered through their daughter’s phone that the scammers had intensely monitored her every move.

Believing she had actually harmed someone and under extreme panic and guilt, Li was unable to bear the psychological pressure. Not wanting to burden her working-class family, she made the devastating decision to end her life, dying alone in a foreign land.

The perpetrators had convinced her that failing to pay would result in a prosecution that could last up to 10 years, leading to her ultimate decision to take her own life rather than face the fabricated charges or burden her family.

Growing Threat Of Cross Border Scam

Transnational scam syndicates continue to exploit vulnerable individuals’ lack of local knowledge, with international students in unfamiliar territories being particularly susceptible to sophisticated deception schemes.

Scammers have shown increasingly sophisticated tactics, targeting not only foreign students but also local residents, migrant workers, and business professionals.

Scammer detected!

Modus operandi mudah, ambil photo anda dlm sosmed dan phone no lepas tu buat ugutan?



Minta tk banyak RM100 tk lakukan akan mateyy, untuk kesan lebih real bagi video untuk kukuhkan apa yh dicakapkan, tgok video dibawah pic.twitter.com/wMEspDKQlY — cikguseo (@cikguseo) June 30, 2021

The cross-border nature of these operations, especially those targeting victims from the scammers’ home countries, has prompted increased international law enforcement cooperation to combat such syndicates.

Recently, authorities have strengthened collaboration with law enforcement agencies across Asia, particularly China, to address the rising tide of telecommunication fraud cases.

These scams, which often involve elaborate impersonation of authority figures, have resulted in millions in losses and, in this tragic case, the loss of life.

Authorities are also focusing on fraudulent visa activities, indicating that foreign students may be at risk for scams related to immigration documents.

Recent operations have led to the arrest of various individuals involved in scams, emphasizing ongoing efforts to dismantle these syndicates.

Parts of this story have been adapted from China Press (中國報) and 东南亚江湖大事件

If you need help or someone to talk to, here’s a list of helplines:

Mental Health Psychosocial Support Service

Tel: 03-2935 9935 or 014-322 3392

Talian Kasih

Tel: 15999 or Whatsapp 019-2615999

Befrienders KL

Tel: 03-7627 2929

Website: www.befrienders.org.my/centre-in-malaysia

Talian Buddy Bear (For children, toll-free, 6pm-12am)

Tel: 1800-18-BEAR or 1800-18-2327

FB Messenger: buddybear.humankind

MySejahtera Digital Healthcare

In the app, click on ‘MyMinda.’

