[Watch] The TikTok-ing Triathlete: ASICS’ New Ambassador Is Malaysia’s Ultimate Multi-Hyphenate

ASICS Malaysia’s new face for 2025, Allison Yee Phui Se, brings a resume that reads like multiple success stories rolled into one In an era where influencers often struggle for authenticity.

A former athlete with the Malaysia Triathlon Association, Yee has seamlessly pivoted between crushing triathlons and crushing sales targets, proving that excellence knows no boundaries.

During her athlete stint from 2019 to 2021, Yee laid the groundwork for her entrepreneurial ventures, founding zeal_kl, a digital strategy powerhouse she continues to run today.

The discipline of elite sports must have translated perfectly into business strategy for Yee, given her experience juggling training sessions with TikTok livestreams for Campguru, where she’s been revolutionizing outdoor gear sales since 2023.

Building a Multi-Faceted Career Portfolio

According to her LinkedIn profile, Yee’s role at Campguru involves managing both retail and online sales of outdoor gear, with a particular emphasis on digital marketing through TikTok.

Her daily responsibilities include creating engaging content, hosting livestreams, and serving as an emcee for offline events.

She has demonstrated skill in planning and executing daily livestream content that effectively drives sales while building community engagement.

Her LinkedIn history shows she was a former national athlete with the Malaysia Triathlon Association (2019-2021), where she developed the discipline and dedication that would later serve her well in the business world.

Her professional profile indicates that during this period, she founded zeal_kl, a digital strategy venture she continues to manage.

Based on her professional timeline, her career journey includes experience in various sales roles, including contract sales and a stint as a product specialist at a healthcare company.

The New Face of Athletic Excellence in the Digital Age

What makes Yee’s career trajectory particularly interesting is her ability to bridge the gap between athletic performance and digital marketing expertise.

The Kuantan lass represents a new generation of athletes who have successfully adapted to the digital age and understand sports culture’s physical and online aspects.

The evolution from national athlete to digital marketing specialist showcases the changing landscape of modern athletic careers, where success extends beyond the field or track.

Even while transitioning into the business world, she maintains her connection to sports through participation in various charity runs, combining her athletic abilities with community engagement.

Her story illustrates how athletes can leverage their sporting experience in diverse professional directions.

Yee’s current work in TikTok content creation and livestream sales demonstrates a keen understanding of contemporary market trends and consumer engagement.

This blend of athletic background and digital savvy positions her uniquely in today’s interconnected sports and media landscape.

