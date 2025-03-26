[Watch] 30 Years Later: How Anwar Ibrahim Saved The Same Chinese Family’s Home Twice

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In the working-class neighbourhood of Permatang Pauh, Penang, a newly renovated house stands as a testament to a political promise that spans three decades.

For 57-year-old Auntie Woon and her disabled brothers, it’s more than just a home – it’s living proof that some politicians actually remember their promises.

The story begins in the 1990s when the Woon family nearly lost their only inheritance to a scam.

In their desperate search for help, they encountered Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, then-Deputy Prime Minister and Permatang Pauh MP.

Unlike the typical political brushoff, Anwar’s response was immediate and personal. “Can I help you?” he asked Woon’s late sister, with no bureaucratic barriers in between.

That simple interaction saved their family home, becoming a treasured memory passed down through generations.

From Recyclables to Renewal: A Home Reborn

Fast-forward to 2025: Auntie Woon’s daily routine involves collecting recyclables to support her two brothers, 59-year-old Ah Kong, who is bedridden, and 62-year-old Ah Keong, who has mental disabilities.

Their ancestral home had fallen into disrepair, with rotting timber, cracked floors, and rooms cluttered with collected recyclables.

Enter Human Resources Minister and Penang DAP Chairman Steven Sim Chee Keong, dispatched by Anwar himself.

When I first met Auntie Woon, she had no idea help was coming.

What made the intervention even more poetic was that neither Sim nor Anwar initially knew they were helping the same family he’d assisted 30 years before.

Within just one month, Sim’s team transformed the decrepit structure into what Auntie Woon now playfully calls her “rich person’s bungalow.”

The walls that once held only fading photographs of better days now stand firm, protecting three generations of memories.

The Promise Keeper: 30 Years, One Word, One Home

PM Anwar Ibrahim asked me to help, even though this isn’t my constituency.

The government has committed to providing ongoing support for the family – turning a one-time rescue into sustained assistance under Malaysia’s Madani principles.

This story resonates particularly strongly within the Chinese community in Malaysia’s complex political landscape, where promises often evaporate after elections.

It showcases how political integrity can transcend not just decades but also ethnic boundaries, proving that some promises don’t come with expiration dates.

The renovated house in Permatang Pauh now stands as more than just a home – it’s a brick-and-mortar testament to political accountability.

It reminds us that in Malaysian politics, sometimes the smallest promises kept can create the most lasting legacies.

