[Watch] Malaysian Travel Restriction In Europe; European Embassies Quash Fake News

Malaysians can breathe easy after European embassies forcefully dismissed viral social media claims about new travel restrictions allegedly barring entry to their countries..

The French and Italian embassies in Malaysia have issued strong denials, emphasizing that no changes have been made to existing visa-free arrangements.

In separate statements released today, both diplomatic missions clarified that recent online reports about travel restrictions are “entirely unfounded.”

The French Embassy specifically addressed claims circulating on social media about a purported seven-day stay limit, stating that Malaysians continue to enjoy visa-free access to the Schengen area (a zone comprising 29 European countries) for up to 90 days within a 180-day period.

The French Embassy said in its statement that these videos spreading on social media platforms contain false information.

Malaysian nationals remain exempt from short-stay visa requirements in the Schengen area.

Malaysian Passport Holders’ European Access Remains Unchanged

Similarly, the Italian Embassy emphasized that Malaysian travellers remain “warmly welcomed” under existing regulations, with no modifications to current entry policies.

Both embassies urged the public to rely on official communication channels for accurate information.

We kindly encourage all citizens to consult official communication channels, such as the Embassy’s website and that of the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The coordinated response from European diplomatic missions comes amid growing concerns about misinformation regarding travel restrictions.

Wisma Putra, Malaysia’s Foreign Ministry, has also shared these clarifications on its official social media channels.

Under current arrangements, Malaysian passport holders enjoy visa-free access to most European countries, which remains unchanged despite recent rumours suggesting otherwise.

The embassies have provided links to their official websites where travellers can verify the latest entry requirements and travel advisories.

The Viral Hysteria Machine: How A YouTube Channel Sparked International Travel Panic

A controversial video on the “Weird Globe” channel titled “10 countries SHOCKING Malaysians with new Travel BANS (2025)” has sparked widespread concern with its barrage of unfounded claims targeting Malaysian travellers.

The video, which has gained significant traction on social media, fabricates numerous restrictions allegedly imposed by multiple countries.

Among its most alarming false claims, the video alleges that a Malaysian food blogger from Penang was “pulled aside” while on a gondola in Venice, Italy, purportedly due to new profiling measures.

The video further fabricates a nonexistent diplomatic row by claiming that Malaysian embassies in Ottawa had “strongly criticized” supposed new Canadian entry restrictions.

Perhaps most alarming are the video’s claims about Australia allegedly implementing a “Special Visa Clearance” system with a deliberately prohibitive 70% rejection rate and 6-week processing time, supposedly lasting until September 2025.

The video’s credibility further unravels with claims about Sweden allegedly “confiscating Malaysian electronics” at border points, citing a fictional “major cybersecurity breach” traced to Kuala Lumpur.

Electronics belonging to Malaysians are also said to be subjected to forensic inspection upon arrival in Sweden, and Swedish authorities are checking Malaysians’ selfies.

Other false claims include:

Swiss authorities allegedly freezing Malaysian travellers’ credit cards from routine purchases

Unspecified “digital discrimination” measures targeting Malaysian passports

Invasive tracking protocols that don’t exist

A fabricated “diplomatic incident” with Switzerland

