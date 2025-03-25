RM73 Fuel Payment Dispute Leads To Public Shaming At Petrol Station

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A routine fuel stop at a Petron station in Selesa Jaya at Skudai, Johor, became a full-blown social media spectacle when a payment system glitch escalated into a public shaming showdown.

It all started with a RM73 card payment failure.

The customer had already filled up his car to that amount, but according to the staff at the petrol station, the payment did not go through.

However, the charge appears to have been successful on the customer’s end.

This then morphed into a digital-age confrontation after station staff allegedly displayed the customer’s photo in the store—a move that backfired spectacularly.

When Customer Complaints Cross the Line

The customer, who found himself starring in this unwanted exhibition, fired back on social media, questioning the station’s business practices and professionalism.

“Can anyone just grab the fuel nozzle and pump gas?” he fumed, suggesting the station’s management might need a crash course in customer service 101.

The dispute spiralled further when the aggrieved customer took to social media, hurling increasingly hostile comments that crossed into concerning territory, including ill wishes toward the station owner.

It’s a classic case of how not to handle a payment dispute in the age of social media, where a tiny spark can ignite a viral firestorm.



Public Weighs In: Mixed Reactions to Petrol Station Dispute

The comments reflect mixed reactions, some supporting the station and others the customer.

One commenter suggests paying money to get the photo taken down, while some users share they avoid the brand altogether, preferring others.

Several users share their negative experiences with the petrol brand, while one complains about point redemption issues and poor customer service from staff.

Another user shares a serious incident where someone allegedly misused their dropped card for 3000 reward points.

However, the narrative turns interesting when one commenter presents the station owner’s perspective, claiming the customer attempted to fuel first and then fled without payment—adding another layer to this already complex situation.

The comments section also features its fair share of critics who mock both parties’ handling of the situation, with some pointing out the irony of how publicizing the dispute only amplifies its reach.

