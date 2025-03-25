Mother Of Young Child Dies In Fatal Crash After School Run In Melaka

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A mother tragically lost her life yesterday morning (24 March) in Jasin, Melaka, when she collided with a car while riding her motorcycle home after sending her child to school.

The deceased, 42-year-old Noor Faradhillah Muhammad Yusuff, was from Merlimau.

Jasin District Police Chief Superintendent Mohamad Rusli Mat was quoted by Sinar Harian as saying that initial investigations found that the victim was coming from Jalan Muar Lama and attempting to exit the junction onto the main Melaka-Muar Road after sending her child to school.

According to him, at the same time, a Perodua Myvi driven by a 34-year-old female teacher travelling from Sungai Rambai towards Merlimau could not avoid the collision.

At that time, the victim’s motorcycle was in a position too close, resulting in a collision on the right side of the victim’s motorcycle.

(Pix: Facebook/KEMALANGAN JALAN RAYA 2025)

Authorities Seek Public Assistance in Accident Probe

As a result, the victim fell and sustained injuries to her body and legs and was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.

He added that the victim’s body has been sent to Jasin Hospital for autopsy, and police are investigating the case under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Mohd Rusli urges eyewitnesses to provide information to assist with the police investigation.

Those with information can contact the investigating officer at 011-1112 7533 or the Jasin district police traffic complaints counter at 06-529 2222, extension 260.

(Pix: Facebook/KEMALANGAN JALAN RAYA 2025)

