Earn Up To RM10,000 Monthly Just by Dancing On Livestream: Influencer Reveals New Career Path

An influencer has revealed a lucrative opportunity in the booming live-streaming industry in a surprising career pivot.

Performers can earn between RM4,000 and RM10,000 monthly by dancing online.

This revelation comes as live streaming has evolved beyond traditional product sales and casual chats to include various forms of entertainment and performances.

The news surfaced when Youtuber Lim Shang Jin’s friend playfully “exposed” him by sharing videos of his livestream dance performances.

While some viewers initially suspected AI face-swapping technology, Lin confirmed his new venture in the comments section, candidly discussing his journey into this emerging field.

Inside the Business: Training, Performance, and Recruitment

This career move appears timely for Lim, who had previously shared his financial struggles in producing his signature “small talk videos.”

The live-streaming company which Lim joined provides its streamers with performance opportunities and professional dance training, creating a structured path to success in digital entertainment.

Beyond just performing, Lim has taken on an additional role in recruitment, potentially boosting his earning potential even higher.

His team operates during prime hours from 2 PM to 7 PM, suggesting a well-organized approach to this new entertainment format.

Dancing to the Bank: How Livestreaming is Reshaping Entertainment Careers

The story marks a significant shift in how traditional entertainment and social media careers are evolving in Malaysia.

What might have once been dismissed as merely “dancing online” has transformed into a legitimate career option with substantial earning potential.

For Lim, who once openly joked about needing a “sugar daddy” to continue creating content, this new venture might be the financial breakthrough he’s been seeking.

His friend, who initially teased him about not dancing during streams, has become one of his biggest supporters, regularly sending gifts during broadcasts.

This heartwarming twist shows how this new career path has provided financial opportunities and strengthened friendships.

A job listing reveals the professional evolution of Malaysia’s live-streaming industry. It offers structured roles ranging from hosts to dance instructors, with monthly salaries ranging from RM3,000 to RM10,000. (Pix: Instagram/dennislimming)

