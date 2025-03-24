[Watch] Sabahan Christian Apologises To Muslims For “IC On Table” Ramadan Post

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A Sabahan Christian has issued an apology following social media backlash over his viral post about displaying his identity card while dining during Ramadan.

In a lengthy apology after the backlash, Verdi Kornelis Omjai explained that his original post was intended as a parody, similar to his previous social media content.

I’ve done parodies before, but I never expected this outcome. Some critics accused me of ‘menganjing’ (making fun of) the situation, but that wasn’t my intent at all. As a Christian, I understand religious observance – we abstain from eating meat during Good Friday.

He detailed his daily challenges during Ramadan, where restaurant operators often insisted he take away his food rather than dine in.

Whether I’m at mamak restaurants or Chinese eateries, I’m frequently questioned about eating during Ramadan.

Omjai also revealed that he had been detained even after showing his identification card, with enforcement officers suspecting his identity card was fake.

Racial Stereotyping: A Ramadan Reality

In his original post, which garnered significant attention, Omjai described his practice of placing his identification card on restaurant tables during the fasting month – a personal solution to frequent questioning and even encounters with religious authorities.

Omjai, who bears a striking resemblance to ethnic Malays, shared his 11-year experience of being mistaken for a Muslim in Peninsular Malaysia.

I’ve been stopped by enforcement officers in white vans. They were embarrassed when they realized their mistake. I probably didn’t help by reflexively returning their Islamic greeting.

The incident has led to broader discussions about racial profiling and religious assumptions in Malaysia’s multicultural society, particularly following the recent Family Mart altercation that had already heightened sensitivities around public dining during Ramadan.

Comments on his original post noted his “Javanese-Malay features,” highlighting the complexities of ethnic appearance in the Malaysian context.

