[Watch] North-South Highway Horror: 13-Year-Old’s Fatal Crossing Caught On Camera

A 13-year-old girl was killed by a lorry while attempting to cross the North-South Expressway (NSE).

Dashcam footage uploaded on the Facebook page JB 爆料网 (JB Breaking News) shows that around 9:52 AM the day before, a girl and two others were attempting to cross the busy NSE on foot.

A lorry travelling at high speed was unable to avoid hitting the girl.

The other two individuals remained standing on the road after witnessing the girl being struck down.

However, the dashcam footage was blurry, so the three individuals’ complete actions could not be seen.

Police Investigation Underway

Following the incident, many vehicle drivers slowed down to assess the situation.

North Johor Bahru Police Chief Assistant Commissioner Balveer Singh confirmed in a statement that the accident occurred around 11 AM at the 4.8-kilometer mark of the NSE, northbound.

According to preliminary police investigations, a 60-year-old local male lorry driver was travelling from Johor Bahru towards Kulai when he struck the 13-year-old local girl who suddenly crossed the highway from the right side.

The girl suffered severe head injuries and died at the scene.

Police are investigating the case under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 (causing death by dangerous driving).

