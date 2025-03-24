Jakel And Temple: Here’s What We Know So Far

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

News outlets have been abuzz lately about a certain Hindu temple located along Jalan Masjid India.

Last Thursday (20 March), Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) and the government announced its plans to relocate the temple after approving the construction of a mosque on the same parcel of land.

The temple’s potential relocation has ignited conversations about urban development, minority religious rights, and the preservation of heritage sites in Malaysia’s rapidly modernizing capital.

About the temple

The Dewi Sri Pathra Kaliamman temple is a modest Hindu temple which sits in the centre of Kuala Lumpur on land that is owned by textile giant Jakel Trading Sdn Bhd (Jakel). In fact, the Jakel Mall is just across the street from the temple.

Although it is located along Jalan Masjid India, the official address says Jalan Bunus 6, where the entrance to the temple’s parking lot is.

Believed to be over 130 years old, the temple houses the Hindu deity Dewi Sri Pathra Kaliamma Amma, whose statue stands over six feet tall within the structure. Image: Facebook | Temple Hunters

The temple was relocated before, by a few feet

According to Batu member of parliament P Prabakaran, the current temple structure is said to have been built in 1893 in an area close to where it currently is. It was then relocated to Jalan Bunus 6 in 2008.

However, former Malaysia Hindu Sangam president A Vaithilingam refuted the relocation, claiming it merely shifted about a meter to accommodate a road widening project. Vaithilingam also reiterated the temple had been in its present location since 1947.

Malaysian Indian Congress (MIC) deputy president also denied that the temple was relocated to its current place in 2008, pointing out that the shift only involved the temple workers’ quarters to make way for a road expansion project that year.

Jakel bought the land in 2012

According to Prabakaran, the temple committee submitted an application in 2012 to convert the land title into a land reserved for a non-Muslim house of worship, but the application failed.

In the same year, the land was acquired by Jakel from DBKL.

After the purchase, Jakel was informed by DBKL that the temple was only there temporarily, according to its chief financial officer Syed Nasrul Fahmi Syed Al-Qadri.

In a press conference last Thursday, Syed Nasrul said that this was stated in the land sale agreement, and Jakel would not have proceeded with the land purchase if the temple was a permanent fixture.

The temple’s relocation has been discussed for over a decade

Jakel and the temple committee have actually been discussing the temple’s relocation for more than 10 years.

The company received permission in 2021 to begin building a mosque at the site but delayed the project “out of respect” for the process of relocating the temple.

According to a recent report by Malay Mail, Jakel said they are willing to pay for the relocation costs as a form of assistance to the temple.

Temple accused of being an illegal structure

Umno Youth chief Dr Akmal Saleh claimed that the temple had encroached on privately owned land, and questioned its authority to reject the relocation plan.

He criticised former Malaysian Bar president Datuk Ambiga Sreenevasan and other lawyers over their insistence that the Dewi Sri Pathrakaliamman Temple is to remain in its disputed site, according to a report by Malay Mail on 21 March.

Meanwhile, a Muslim preacher Firdaus Wong claimed that the temple was built without consent on land reserved for a mosque through a video he circulated online. He received death threats over the video, although the man suspected of sending the threats was recently arrested.

Yesterday (23 March) MIC deputy president Saravanan contended that DBKL’s past approval of the temple’s renovation was proof that it was lawfully built, saying the local government could have demolished it in 2008 if it was illegal, The Star reported.

Certain parties have called for the temple and mosque to co-exist

At a recent press conference, lawyer with legal rights group Lawyers for Liberty Zaid Malek said there were two lots on the land in question, one owned by Jakel and one owned by the government.

Zaid told the media that the solution is easy: the mosque could be built on an adjacent lot next to the temple.

The temple’s deputy president Raj Mohan Pillai, who was also present at the press conference, commented that the temple had no issues with a mosque being built next to it.

“There is a plot of land next to it where the mosque can be built. We welcome the construction of the mosque there, where it will reflect the spirit of mutual respect and tolerance among Malaysians,” Raj said.

Despite this, Jakel has said the land was not big enough to accommodate two houses of worship.

Government and Prime Minister’s response

Pasir Gudang Member of Parliament Hassan Abdul Karim called on Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to resolve the issue of the Dewi Sri Pathrakaliamman Temple in Kuala Lumpur wisely, based on Islamic philosophy which is based on justice and kindness.

Anwar assured that parties involved in the temple’s relocation are in discussions to find the best way to resolve the matter amicably.

The prime minister is set to officiate a groundbreaking ceremony on 27 March.

Given the increased public scrutiny and strong opposition to relocating the temple, it is still uncertain if a friendly solution will be reached.

