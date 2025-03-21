[Watch] “I’m Chinese, Stop Asking Why I’m Eating”—Malaysian Man Tired Of Ramadan Mix-Ups Over Skin Colour

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Due to his skin tone, a Malaysian Chinese man is frequently mistaken for being Malay, particularly during Ramadan when passersby question him about eating.

The man, known as “Ah Miao”, posted a video on Xiaohongshu explaining that although it’s currently Ramadan, he is Chinese and requests people to stop questioning why he’s eating during the fasting period.

An aunty complimented my Chinese speaking abilities and then questioned why I was eating during Ramadan. I am Chinese; please stop asking why I’m eating.

In his post, he mentioned that this video was intended to advocate for friends who share his skin tone, and he hadn’t expected it to attract such widespread attention.

Identity, Adoption, and Acceptance

When responding to people who demanded he upload his identity card to prove his Chinese ethnicity, Ah Miao replied in the comments section that personal identification documents shouldn’t be casually shared online.

To those suggesting he was switched at birth or questioning if he might be Malay without knowing it, Ah Miao said that he was adopted and raised by a Chinese family, brought up from a very young age by loving and responsible adoptive parents.

They love and support me greatly. They allow me to pursue what I want to do in this world and achieve the dreams I wish to accomplish. I feel incredibly blessed to have them.

Additionally, others commented that they’ve had similar experiences – despite being Chinese, they are often praised for speaking good Chinese, which they find amusing and frustrating.

The timing of Ah Miao’s post and his measured response gained additional significance following the incident where a 21-year-old non-Muslim man was slapped by an older man while eating at Family Mart during Ramadan.

