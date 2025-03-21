[Watch] Another Slapping Incident: Kopiah-Wearing Man Assault Security Guard

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A video making rounds on social media sparked outrage after capturing a disturbing incident where a security guard was harassed by two men in kopiah (skull cap).

The footage shows an initial heated argument between a man in a ‘jubah’ (robe) and a security guard at what appears to be a residential area entrance.

While the exact cause of the dispute remains unclear, the situation quickly escalated when a second man, wearing black, emerged from the vehicle and proceeded to slap the security guard.

The confrontation began when the security guard denied entry to the men at the residential complex.

Rather than following standard procedures, the situation devolved into physical violence.

bulan puasa ❌

bulan tampar ✅



kesian abang guard, buat kerja dia je tapi kene ditampar…



apa masalah dgn puak kopiah, puak songkok, puak janggut ni? kenapa makin menjadi ni??



kalau perselisihan pun, bukan sebab nak tampar orang lain….abang guard tu tak mengancam pun pic.twitter.com/qfqDh8BSlO — 🏳️‍🌈 Shamaa Koussa 🏳️‍🌈 (@ShamaaKoussa) March 20, 2025

Public Questions Clash Between Religious Appearance and Action

The public expressed particular concern over the apparent contradiction between the religious appearance of one of the aggressors and their violent behaviour.

“How can someone dressed in religious attire act like a gangster?”

“This is completely opposite to religious teachings.”

“What’s wrong with these people? Security guards are just doing their jobs.”

Partial Evidence, Complete Conclusions? A Word of Caution

As with any viral incident, readers are advised to consider the latest incident carefully.

As of this writing, no official police report has been confirmed, and the video represents only one perspective of the incident.

The whole context and events leading up to the recorded confrontation remain unclear.

This incident follows a recent similar incident where a 21-year-old Malaysian Chinese was slapped by an elderly man dressed in religious attire for eating in public during Ramadan at a Family Mart in Johor.

It led to nationwide condemnation and triggered a wave of sarcastic responses across social media, with Malaysians of all backgrounds criticizing the use of violence and questioning the self-appointed moral policing.

Dah dia pun makan kat kedai non-muslim..kalau ada org tampar dia, tampar balik je la. https://t.co/LLnMgf1EXX — Abu Osman Wonda (@osman_EX5Hitam) March 21, 2025

READ MORE: [Watch] Victim Urges Public To Move On As Elderly Man Faces Fresh Charges Over Ramadan Slapping Incident

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.