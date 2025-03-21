This UTM Professor Says Malaysia’s Floods Could Get Even Deadlier – Here’s Why

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The worsening impact of climate change is no longer a distant threat but a current and intensifying reality, says Professor Dr Nor Eliza Alias of Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) in an article published on UTM News Hub dated 15 January, 2025.

Nor Eliza, with the Faculty of Civil Engineering in UTM’s Department of Water and Environmental Engineering, highlighted how climate-driven weather events are becoming more extreme and frequent – a trend seen in the devastating floods that struck Malaysia’s East Coast in November 2024.

“Climate change is happening now. It’s not a prediction anymore. We’re seeing more intense rainfall, stronger storms, and shifts in climate patterns like El Niño, La Niña, and the Madden-Julian Oscillation – all of which increase the risk of floods, droughts, landslides, and other natural disasters,” she said.

November 2024 floods broke records

The flood situation in Gunung Bachok, Kelantan, on 29 November 2024. Image: Facebook | Khairul Muin Razali

According to data from the Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID), several rainfall monitoring stations recorded historic highs during the November floods, surpassing even the catastrophic floods of 2014.

In Kelantan, the Sungai Golok station at Rantau Panjang recorded 1,026 mm of rain over a continuous 7-day period – up from 762 mm in 2014. Meanwhile, DID Machang registered a staggering 1,367 mm of rainfall, also outpacing previous records.

Unlike 2014, where rainfall was mostly concentrated in mountainous regions due to orographic effects, the 2024 floods saw intense rainfall along coastal areas – a shift Nor Eliza attributes to changes in atmospheric patterns and ocean moisture levels, amplified by a strengthening La Niña.

“The impact was further worsened by a high tide that occurred during the storm period, making the floodwaters more persistent and damaging,” she added.

Urgent Need for Community Preparedness and Better Early Warnings

Image: Resilico

As Malaysia braces for stronger future storms, Nor Eliza emphasized the urgent need for resilient and adaptive communities, particularly in high-risk and low-lying areas.

“Being resilient means more than having infrastructure in place – it means the community is informed, prepared, and responsive,” she said.

A key part of that preparedness is having a reliable and localized early warning system. While agencies such as the Meterological Department of Malaysia (METMalaysia) and DID have improved dissemination through TV, newspapers, and social media, Nor Eliza believes more accurate, community-based forecasts are critical.

“For instance, predicting not just the likelihood of a flood, but the exact timing and expected severity at a local level can save lives and reduce property damage.

“With advancements like machine learning, this is increasingly possible,” she added.

She also stressed the importance of clear, categorical warning levels that help people understand the scale of the threat and how to respond.

Engineering Solutions Must Adapt to the Climate Crisis

An effective infrastructure could mitigate flood disasters. Image: Yeah Lifestyle

Nor Eliza also called for Malaysia’s flood mitigation infrastructure – including dams, retention ponds, drainage systems, and bunds – to be designed with climate change in mind.

“Historically, these structures have been designed based on past rainfall data. But with climate extremes intensifying, we must factor in projected rainfall and future conditions, as highlighted by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC),” she said.

She advocates for multi-functional infrastructure that manages floodwaters and addresses urban water supply and resource needs.

Shared Responsibility in Facing Disasters

Ultimately, Nor Eliza believes that while science, technology, and government efforts are vital, public awareness and action remain the strongest defence against climate-related disasters.

She concluded by saying that we all have a role to play. Being disaster-resilient means staying informed, helping each other, and caring for the environment and infrastructure around us.

