Egg-Mania: 3 Trays Of Eggs Selling For Just RM10 In Selangor

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A small egg supplier in Seri Kembangan, Selangor, became the unlikely epicentre of a viral food phenomenon.

The reason? They’re slinging eggs at prices that sound like they’re stuck in a time warp.

The egg-citing news broke on Xiaohongshu, where a gleeful shopper posted what might be the most egg-centric humble brag of 2025.

Two trays of these beauties are selling for a price that’s causing a social media frenzy – and making breakfast lovers do a double take. (Pix: Xiaohongshu: 爱丽丝小仙女)

The deal? Regular eggs are sold in three trays for RM10, farm-fresh ones in two trays for the same price, and the crown jewel—kampung (free-range) eggs—are sold at RM12 per tray.

The excitement is understandable when compared to current market rates.

While standard retail prices typically range from 45 sen for Grade A eggs to 41 sen for Grade C eggs, with most places charging around RM19 per tray of 30 eggs, these new prices seem almost too good to be true.

Semalam beli telur gred A, RM 12.60, beza harga dgn gred B cuma 60 sen je..murah 👍🏻 https://t.co/p5GHjrUJdv — L 🌻 (@liaelf07) March 16, 2025

Cracking the Code: When Egg Prices Drop, Suspicions Rise

The post went viral faster than you can say “scrambled,” with social media users losing their minds over prices that defy inflation laws.

“I pay the same for a dozen eggs!” one shell-shocked commenter wrote, while another said, “You can eat until you puke,” with all the subtlety of a breakfast revolution manifesto.

Consumers can also buy a single tray at RM5 each. The ‘Tak Boleh Dipilih’ (不可挑选) sign makes it clear—at this unbeatable price, no picking and choosing is allowed. (Pix: Xiaohongshu: 爱丽丝小仙女)

But not everyone’s sunny side up about this egg-stravaganza.

Some sceptics are crying fowl, suggesting these basement prices might hide something sinister – flu-infected chickens or undersized eggs.

It’s the kind of conspiracy theory that makes you wonder: in a world of soaring food prices, can a good deal be a good deal?

The now-famous egg wholesaler shop in Seri Kembangan, where stacks of farm-fresh eggs have become an overnight social media sensation. (Pix: Xiaohongshu: 爱丽丝小仙女)

RM5 Trays Draw Scrutiny as US Eyes Malaysian Eggs

Whether this egg venture is too good to be true or the greatest thing since sliced bread remains to be seen.

But one thing’s for sure – in Seri Kembangan, breakfast will never be the same again.

The irony here is striking – while locals celebrate RM5 egg trays, the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (KPKM) has expressed serious concerns about possible egg smuggling to the United States, where egg prices have skyrocketed due to supply shortages.

#tapah Kementerian Pertanian dan Keterjaminan Makanan (KPKM) mengakui bimbang wujudnya kemungkinan telur ayam dari Malaysia diseludup ke Amerika Syarikat (AS) susulan masalah harga telur di negara itu yang melonjak akibat kekurangan bekalan.https://t.co/0g5IIjrb45 — Harian Metro (@hmetromy) March 21, 2025

This situation highlights a complex dynamic: while Malaysian consumers enjoy remarkably low prices, these prices might attract unwanted international attention.

The ministry is investigating potential smuggling operations that exploit the significant price differences between the Malaysian and US markets.

This comes as Malaysia reviews its egg subsidy program to save RM100 million a month.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.