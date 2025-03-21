Cameron Highlands’ ‘Happy Town’ Status Masks Growing Water Crisis

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Cameron Highlands has been named Malaysia’s second happiest district for 2025, even as residents grapple with mounting concerns over water security amid aggressive development patterns.

Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming announced the highland district’s recognition during the National World Happiness Day celebrations in Putrajaya recently.

This recognition, however, comes amid ongoing environmental concerns.

While the happiness index recognition reflects the district’s quality of life metrics, Regional Environmental Awareness of Cameron Highlands (REACH) points to pressing issues threatening the sustainability of this popular highland retreat:

Widespread construction of high-rise buildings

Uncontrolled land clearing for agricultural expansion

Strain on existing water infrastructure

Violation of guidelines set in the Cameron Highlands Local District Plan 2030 (RTDCH)

Water Crisis Deepens As Officials Delay Action

REACH president Dilip Martin told TRP that the district’s water crisis looms large despite its celebratory status.

Farms supplying national and international markets report increasingly inconsistent water supply while rising visitor numbers place additional pressure on existing infrastructure. Environmental degradation continues as ongoing deforestation affects critical water catchment areas, threatening both the agricultural sector and the tourism industry.

While Cameron Highlands maintains its appeal as a tourist destination and agricultural hub, Dilip warns about what will happen without immediate intervention.

The region faces significant sustainability challenges, not least its notorious traffic congestion and recurring landslides.

REACH has been consistently vocal in highlighting these and other ecological concerns.

Local authorities have faced mounting pressure to implement stricter enforcement of development guidelines and enhance water infrastructure investment. Amid the aftermath of Cameron Highlands’ deadly 2014 mudslide, a young girl returns to what remains of her home in Bertam Valley – half-buried under mud and debris. The disaster, which claimed four lives and devastated 100 homes, stands as a stark testament to the precarious balance between development and nature in Malaysia’s beloved highlands. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Water Woes Hit Towns Unevenly

Calls for better protection of water catchment areas and increased community involvement in planning decisions have grown louder, yet Dilip added that concrete action remains elusive.

When TRP reached out to residents across Cameron Highlands’ various towns, experiences varied significantly.

Time stands still at a moss-covered colonial water tunnel in Habu. Its mystical Ghibli-like entrance offers a glimpse into Cameron Highlands’ past while symbolizing the district’s struggle between heritage preservation and development demands. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

In Tringkap, residents reported frequent water disruptions as a common occurrence, while those in Ringlet and Bertam Valley said they were largely unaffected by water issues.

These contrasting accounts highlight the crisis’s complex nature.

Flattened lands in Kampung Raja make way for new development projects, while farms occupy other cleared terrain – even Cameron Highlands’ steep topography proves no match for determined bulldozers.

(Pix: Fernando Fong).

Cameron Highlands comprises multiple towns spread across a vast geographical area, each facing different infrastructure challenges.

The region has three main towns: Ringlet, Tanah Rata, and Brinchang, along with five settlements: Bertam Valley, Kea Farm, Tringkap, Kuala Terla, and Kampung Raja.

