Cameron Highlands’ ‘Happy Town’ Status Masks Growing Water Crisis
Local environmental group warns of looming sustainability challenges despite the area’s continued appeal as a tourist and agricultural hub.
Cameron Highlands has been named Malaysia’s second happiest district for 2025, even as residents grapple with mounting concerns over water security amid aggressive development patterns.
Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming announced the highland district’s recognition during the National World Happiness Day celebrations in Putrajaya recently.
This recognition, however, comes amid ongoing environmental concerns.
While the happiness index recognition reflects the district’s quality of life metrics, Regional Environmental Awareness of Cameron Highlands (REACH) points to pressing issues threatening the sustainability of this popular highland retreat:
- Widespread construction of high-rise buildings
- Uncontrolled land clearing for agricultural expansion
- Strain on existing water infrastructure
- Violation of guidelines set in the Cameron Highlands Local District Plan 2030 (RTDCH)
Water Crisis Deepens As Officials Delay Action
REACH president Dilip Martin told TRP that the district’s water crisis looms large despite its celebratory status.
Farms supplying national and international markets report increasingly inconsistent water supply while rising visitor numbers place additional pressure on existing infrastructure. Environmental degradation continues as ongoing deforestation affects critical water catchment areas, threatening both the agricultural sector and the tourism industry.
While Cameron Highlands maintains its appeal as a tourist destination and agricultural hub, Dilip warns about what will happen without immediate intervention.
The region faces significant sustainability challenges, not least its notorious traffic congestion and recurring landslides.
REACH has been consistently vocal in highlighting these and other ecological concerns.
Local authorities have faced mounting pressure to implement stricter enforcement of development guidelines and enhance water infrastructure investment.
Water Woes Hit Towns Unevenly
Calls for better protection of water catchment areas and increased community involvement in planning decisions have grown louder, yet Dilip added that concrete action remains elusive.
When TRP reached out to residents across Cameron Highlands’ various towns, experiences varied significantly.
In Tringkap, residents reported frequent water disruptions as a common occurrence, while those in Ringlet and Bertam Valley said they were largely unaffected by water issues.
These contrasting accounts highlight the crisis’s complex nature.
Cameron Highlands comprises multiple towns spread across a vast geographical area, each facing different infrastructure challenges.
The region has three main towns: Ringlet, Tanah Rata, and Brinchang, along with five settlements: Bertam Valley, Kea Farm, Tringkap, Kuala Terla, and Kampung Raja.
