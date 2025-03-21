[Audio] Teacher Tells Student ‘Go Back To China’ Over Malay Language Struggles

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A teacher in Kerian, Perak, is making headlines for all the wrong reasons after telling a student to “go back to China” over Malay language difficulties—and then bragging that it wasn’t even her first time making such remarks.

The drama unfolded at a secondary school where our educator-in-question was recorded defending her discriminatory comments with what might be the worst possible justification: “I’ve said this before, and others have too. Nobody’s ever complained!”

But wait, it gets better (or worse, depending on how you look at it).

When confronted by a relative of the student, the teacher launched into what can only be described as a masterclass on how to dig yourself deeper.

“Look, if a 13-year-old can’t speak Malay, that’s one thing. But if their parents can’t speak it either? Just go back to China!” she declared, apparently seeing nothing wrong with this logic.

Teacher Deflects Blame, Claims Medical Leave During Confrontation

And just when you thought it couldn’t get more dramatic, she pulled out the ultimate combo move:

Claimed sudden illness 🤒

Declared she was taking medical leave

Threatened to report the caller for privacy invasion

Oh, and casually dropped that her husband is a police officer who could track down the caller

Meanwhile, according to Chinese media Kwong Wah, the school administration actually had to step in and handle this mess.

The parents initially filed a police report but later withdrew it after meeting with the principal.

Talk about a teaching moment gone wrong.

Too Late for Damage Control: PTA’s Futile Fight Against Viral Audio

While the audio recording has led to justified outrage, it’s worth noting that we’re currently working with a single piece of evidence.

As with all viral incidents, exercising caution before jumping to conclusions might be wise.

The Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) is now desperately trying to contain the situation, begging people to stop sharing the audio recording.

In the latest development, the teacher has agreed to apologize.

However, since the parents are conveniently overseas, that awkward meeting will not happen until next Thursday.

Stay tuned for what promises to be the most uncomfortable parent-teacher conference of 2025.

