[Watch] Victim Urges Public To Move On As Elderly Man Faces Fresh Charges Over Ramadan Slapping Incident

An elderly man accused of slapping a non-Muslim youth for eating in public during Ramadan faced fresh charges in the Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday afternoon (19 March), according to the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC).

The AGC stated in a press release that it was satisfied with proceeding with the prosecution against the individual following technical issues that emerged during Wednesday morning’s court proceedings.

“The technical issues concerning the charges have been resolved, and the individual will be recharged at the Johor Bahru Magistrate’s Court on the afternoon of 19 March 2025,” the statement read.

The AGC also emphasised its commitment to ensuring justice for all parties per legal provisions.

Earlier, the Magistrate’s Court issued a discharge not amounting to an acquittal (DNAA) for Abdul Razak Ismail, 65, who was charged with slapping a non-Muslim man at a convenience store in a local shopping mall last Sunday (16 March).

Magistrate A Shaarmini made the decision after Deputy Public Prosecutor Nur Fatihah Mohd Nizam informed the court of new directives to refer the investigation papers back to the AGC in Putrajaya.

Minister Calls for Privacy as Religious Incident Tests Social Harmony

In a recent development, the Johor Department of National Unity and National Integration (JPNIN) has contacted the victim, 22-year-old Elijah Ling Zhao Zhong, offering support services following the incident at Angsana Mall.

National Unity Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang requested that media outlets, elected representatives, and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) respect Elijah’s privacy following a meeting where the victim expressed his desire to maintain a low profile during this period.

The minister also expressed hope that all Malaysians can continue to prioritize and practice mutual respect daily, emphasising social harmony in this multicultural nation.

Ling himself has urged the public to move forward from the incident, requesting that people allow the police to conduct their investigation without further politicisation of the matter.

The incident has led to widespread condemnation on social media, emphasizing that such acts do not reflect the spirit of harmony and respect during the holy month of Ramadan.

Malaysians of all races and religions united in denouncing the incident, with some even creating memes to lighten the mood while reinforcing the message that religious intolerance has no place in Malaysian society.

