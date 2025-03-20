[Watch] Uncle Goes Full Drama King After Getting Caught Double-Parking In Puchong

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

We’ve all encountered inconsiderate parking, but this uncle in Puchong, Selangor, allegedly took it to the next level of audacity.

In what witnesses described as peak “uncle behaviour,” a middle-aged man reportedly double-parked without leaving any contact information, in what would later turn into what social media users are calling a finger-pointing showdown worthy of a Malaysian drama series.

The incident occurred at a pet shop, of all places.

According to the complainant, he found himself trapped for what he claimed was 20 minutes, reportedly honking his horn “like a one-man orchestra” to no avail.

After what he describes as an eternity of waiting (and presumably questioning his life choices), the blocked driver said he finally ventured out to track down the alleged parking offender.

One Unapologetic Uncle, Zero Remorse

Plot twist: The uncle was allegedly spotted behind in the pet shop.

But here’s where things reportedly get spicy. Instead of offering the customary “sorry ah,” the uncle allegedly turned the situation into what witnesses describe as an impromptu street performance.

According to the victim’s social media post, after the uncle returned to his car, he allegedly:

Stayed put and stared menacingly at the victim Got out of his car for an encore Started pointing fingers while unleashing a tirade Dropped the mic with “I don’t care if you waited 20 minutes!”

Because nothing says “I’m in the right” like aggressive finger-pointing.

Public Outcry and Perspective Check

The incident has since gone viral, with the public unanimously agreeing that such behaviour makes everyone’s blood pressure rise faster than Kuala Lumpur’s afternoon temperature.

While this story has captured social media’s attention, readers should note that these events are presented only from the blocked driver’s perspective.

As is often the case with viral incidents, we have not been able to verify the other party’s account of what transpired.

Regardless of the circumstances, drivers who double park can be fined up to RM2,000 or imprisoned for up to 6 months.

The best practice is always to leave a contact number if double parking cannot be avoided, though the safest and most considerate option is to find a proper parking spot, even if it means walking a little further.

