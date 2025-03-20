[Watch] Five-Car Death Squad Executes Brutal Gang Hit In Klang: 10 Masked Killers, 2 Dead

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Two men were killed in what police believe to be a gang-related attack after about 10 masked assailants, armed with weapons, including firearms, stormed a building in Taman Sentosa on Tuesday night (18 March).

The incident, which occurred around 10:20 PM, was captured entirely on CCTV footage, showing the coordinated nature of the attack.

According to police, the assailants arrived in five vehicles before launching their assault.

Surveillance footage showed the masked men, armed with machetes, pursuing their targets both on the street and inside a building.

One victim was attacked while attempting to flee on foot, while the other was cornered inside the building.

Execution-Style Killing Points to Targeted Hit, Say Police

During the confrontation, one of the assailants opened fire, shooting one of the victims.

The footage showed the attacker firing a second shot before the group fled the scene.

Klang Selatan District Police Chief ACP Cha Hoong Fong confirmed that both victims succumbed to their injuries – one at the scene and another after being rushed to hospital.

Police have classified the case as murder under Section 302 of the Penal Code and are investigating this as a possible targeted attack, as the level of coordination and number of assailants involved suggests this was not a random incident.

Authorities are urging anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

As police hunt for the masked hit squad that turned Taman Sentosa into a killing ground, one chilling question echoes through Klang’s streets: Was this meticulously planned execution just the opening salvo in a larger gang war?

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.