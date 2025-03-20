Silk Art Exhibition Brings Ancient Chinese Elegance To Modern Malaysia

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

An exhibition celebrating Italian-crafted silk inspired by Chinese cultural heritage is drawing art enthusiasts to Malaysia’s southern region.

The Silk of Virtue Exhibition, running until 31 March at Toppen Shopping Centre in Johor Bahru, offers visitors a rare glimpse into the artistic marriage of European craftsmanship and 5,000 years of Chinese civilization.

The exhibition, which opened recently, showcases silk masterpieces inspired by Shen Yun Performing Arts, a classical Chinese dance company based in the United States.

What makes this cultural initiative particularly noteworthy is its accessibility – the exhibition is free and open to the public, running daily from 10 AM to 10 PM. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

The exhibition spokesperson, Jane Teo, told TRP that each piece tells a story of China’s diverse ethnic heritage, bridging ancient traditions with contemporary artistic expression.

The artworks, crafted from premium Italian silk, serve as a testament to the cross-cultural dialogue between European textile expertise and Chinese artistic traditions.

She emphasized the exhibition’s focus on Chinese civilization before the Cultural Revolution under Mao Zedong, sharing the Chinese proverb “the sea receives all rivers, and tolerance is great” to highlight themes of unity and acceptance.

The opening ceremony was graced by distinguished guests, including Dato’ Eddie Ng, Dato’ KH Lim, representatives from PEMINOR, Lions Club of JB Centennial, Rotary Club of Johor Bahru, and JCI JBE Club. Local artist Tyka Zatyka, known for her achievements in Dangdut Academy Asia 4, enhanced the ceremony with a captivating musical performance. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Making Art Accessible To All

Teo added that the exhibition’s location at Toppen Shopping Centre’s second level transforms a modern retail space into a cultural sanctuary, making art more accessible to the general public.

Integrating high culture into everyday spaces reflects a growing trend of bringing art closer to communities.

An art piece at the exhibition depicts the legendary story of Hua Mulan (木蘭), dressed in warrior’s armour and riding a white horse against the iconic backdrop of the Great Wall of China. The Chinese characters 木蘭盡忠 roughly translates to “Mulan’s complete loyalty”. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

To enhance the visitor experience, the organizers are offering complimentary guided tours for groups of 10 or more.

Art enthusiasts and cultural organizations interested in guided tours can book through WhatsApp (010-275 3861) or email (support@gr-collections.com).

These curated experiences provide deeper insights into each piece’s artistic and historical significance, though visitors are equally welcome to explore the exhibition at their own pace.

Shen Yun has performed in over 300 cities worldwide, including prestigious venues like New York’s Lincoln Center. The Texas House of Representatives recently officially declared 29 January as Shen Yun Day.

