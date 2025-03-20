Malaysians Raised RM120k To Save Baby Nathalie In Record-Breaking 9-Hour Fundraiser

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In an extraordinary display of Malaysian solidarity, donors rallied together to raise RM120,068.68 in just 8 hours and 52 minutes, surpassing the RM120,000 target needed for one-month-old Nathalie Amanda Anak Ningkan’s life-saving heart surgery in Kuala Lumpur.

The campaign, launched by One Hope Charity & Welfare on Wednesday (19 March), became one of the fastest successful medical fundraisers in recent memory.

Donations poured in continuously from the morning until they were completed by evening, demonstrating the incredible speed at which Malaysians mobilized for this urgent cause.

Following the successful fundraising, the family from Sarawak expressed their profound gratitude in a heartfelt message.

The urgency was critical – Nathalie Amanda was fighting for her life against severe congenital heart defects that required immediate surgical intervention.

Medical examinations revealed a devastating diagnosis: Nathalie suffered from multiple serious heart conditions, including Transposition of the Great Arteries (TGA) and Ventricular Septal Defect – conditions that would require complex surgical intervention to save her life.

How An Entire Nation Showed Up For One Tiny Heart

For Nathalie Amanda’s parents – oil palm plantation worker Ningkan Anak Dickie, 36, and mother Norline Anak Saban, 38 – the outpouring of support has been overwhelming.

The heartwarming story took an even more touching turn when the hospital in Sarawak stepped forward to cover flight costs from Kuching to Kuala Lumpur for Nathalie and her mother.

At the same time, countless Malaysians offered accommodation and support for families in Kuala Lumpur.

As Nathalie Amanda undergoes her surgery today, she carries with her the hopes, prayers, and love of an entire nation.

Her story proves the extraordinary things ordinary Malaysians can achieve when they come together for a cause.

