Douglas Lim’s Lagu Raya Hits All The Right Notes With Malaysians

Creating a song that includes all races in the Malaysian community is a slippery slope that may land you in trouble if you hit the wrong cultural notes.

It’s a tricky thing to make without offending at least one racial group or even religion, so most singers and musicians would shy away from producing a traditionally-inspired song which, culturally, they’re not familiar with.

But one comedian seems to have found the right formula in making a Raya song that hasn’t offended any of the major races in Malaysia. In fact, many have praised the song for being respectful as well as entertaining.

Homemade music video singing about Raya and unity

Douglas Lim, a well-known Malaysian comedian and entertainer, released a music video on YouTube recently titled Douglas Lim Lagu Raya in collaboration with musical artists Murty and Chelsia Ng.

The song plays to tunes similar to popular Raya hits like ‘Selamat Hari Raya’ and ‘Balik Kampung’, while its lyrics are humorously sung from the persepective of Chinese and Indian friends who can’t wait to celebrate Raya with their Malay buddies (because they miss homemade serunding).

Aside from the mention of Raya food and kuih, Douglas, Murty, and Chelsia also sing about joining friends and family for reunions, as well as looking out for each other despite being from different cultural backgrounds.

On top of that, The cheerful, humorous and heartfelt music video is set against various Malaysian backdrops such as Tugu Negara and the Perdana Botanical Garden.

Malaysians can’t find a single bad thing about the song and video

Looking through the comments section, many approve of Douglas’ song, declaring it one of the top 10 Raya songs this year and expressing how catchy it is. One user even said it should be the official Raya song of 2025.

