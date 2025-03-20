Chinese Muslims Raise RM98K for Gaza, Minister Mat Sabu Tops Up To Make It RM100K

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Chinese Muslims from China currently residing in Malaysia pooled together RM98,000 for Gaza humanitarian aid during a meaningful Ramadan gathering.

The fundraising effort reached its symbolic RM100,000 target when Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Seri Mohammad Sabu (Mat Sabu) stepped in with a personal contribution of RM2,000.

The fundraising iftar, hosted at the Amber Chinese Muslim Restaurant opposite KLCC, showcased the spirit of giving during the holy month of Ramadan.

The event, organized by the Malaysian Consultative Council of Islamic Organizations (MAPIM), demonstrated how cross-cultural cooperation can achieve significant humanitarian goals.

Mat Sabu (centre) addresses guests at the fundraising iftar organized by Chinese Muslims. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Malaysian Communities Rally for Gaza as Israeli Offensive Intensifies

MAPIM president Mohammad Azmi Abdul Hamid told TRP that this generous contribution from Chinese Muslim brothers and sisters shows that humanity knows no borders.

Encouraged by the success, he announced plans for a second fundraising drive targeting another RM100,000 from Malaysian donors.

Chinese Muslims waiting to break fast at Amber Chinese Muslim Restaurant, where their Ramadan fundraiser dropped RM98K for Gaza aid. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Meanwhile, Mat Sabu described the initiative as aligned with Malaysia’s broader commitment to supporting Gaza, including recent plans to build essential infrastructure such as schools, hospitals, and mosques in the region.

MAPIM’s consistent efforts in mobilizing diverse communities for humanitarian causes have made it a crucial player in Malaysia’s aid initiatives.

A stark presentation on Gaza’s humanitarian crisis hits home during the fundraising iftar, where Malaysian NGOs laid out the ground truth behind the headlines. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

This successful fundraiser stands out, showcasing the unique intersection of Chinese, Muslim, and Malaysian communities coming together for a humanitarian cause.

The event not only raised substantial funds but also powerfully reminded Malaysians of its multicultural strength and collective compassion during the holy month of Ramadan.

It is a timely demonstration of unity as Israel intensifies its military offensive in Gaza, where humanitarian aid is desperately needed amid worsening food shortages and civilian casualties.

