[Watch] Malaysian Chinese Production House Breaks New Ground With Raya Song

A Malaysian Chinese production company has sparked widespread attention by releasing a Hari Raya Aidilfitri song.

1119 Dance House, primarily known for its Mandarin content, recently unveiled “Raya Ria,” marking its first venture into Malaysia’s predominantly Malay-Muslim festive music scene.

Traditionally, festive music in Malaysia has remained within ethnic boundaries.

The song has garnered over 257,000 views within its first five days of release.

The song’s music video showcases Malaysia’s diverse faces celebrating together while it blends traditional festive elements with contemporary Chinese pop production techniques.

Harmony in Progress

The song maintains traditional Hari Raya musical elements while introducing contemporary production techniques more commonly associated with Chinese pop music.

This fusion has resonated particularly well with younger Malaysians.

1119 Dance House’s previous success came from their Chinese New Year hit celebrating the Year of the Snake, demonstrating their ability to merge cultural elements.

That experience appears to have encouraged this bold step into Hari Raya territory.

Social media users said this could mark the beginning of more cross-cultural collaborations in Malaysian media.

However, some have expressed concerns about maintaining authentic cultural expressions.

Others noted that the timing is significant amid growing concerns about ethnic relations.

