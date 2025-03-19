[Watch] Labubu Thief’s Underwear Heists: Man Stuffs Collectibles Down Pants Three Times

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A serial shoplifter with a penchant for wardrobe changes but zero creativity in his stealing technique has been caught repeatedly stuffing Labubu figures where the sun doesn’t shine—and we’re not talking about a dark shelf!

The most recent incident occurred at Ace Cards & Collectibles in Klang Valley.

Security cameras captured what the store describes as its “blind box bandit”, executing his signature storage method at least three times.

Despite rotating through a fashion show of different shirts—from tees to polos to button-downs—our suspect’s sticky-fingered strategy remained consistently below the belt.

“Looks like someone couldn’t resist taking Labubu home… in their undies!” the store posted on social media, along with CCTV footage showing the suspect casually browsing before allegedly committing the undie-cover operation.

The store’s social media post humorously reminded customers that Labubus “belong on the shelves, not in someone’s undies.”



UNDIE INVESTIGATION: Help Needed To Catch Serial Labubu Smuggler

The store is now reaching out to the community, asking if anyone recognizes their pants-stuffing perpetrator.

If this face looks familiar (maybe your cousin, neighbour, or that one friend obsessed with blind boxes?), give us a heads up!

This bizarre “brief” larceny case has left the collecting community amused and concerned.

While shoplifting is no laughing matter, the unusual choice of hiding spot has undoubtedly given this story some extra bounce.

Think about it, there is someone out there who just bought a Labubu online from this guy. *smells box* “eh? why a bit salty smell 🤔

The comment highlights a genuine concern within the collecting community about the potential journey of these “pre-worn” collectibles into the secondary market.

Some observers sympathised with a young woman who accompanied the suspect during his visits, speculating whether she was an unwitting accomplice or simply a mortified acquaintance who might hold the key to identifying the “brief bandit.” (Pix: Ace Cards & Collectibles)

WHAT’S A LABUBU?: Inside The Collectible At the Center Of Underwear Heist

For those unfamiliar with the collectible scene, Labubu figures are part of the wildly popular “blind box” phenomenon.

Collectors purchase sealed boxes without knowing which specific design they’ll receive until opening.

Think of it as a surprise toy package but for collectors.

the Creator of Labubu, Kasing Lung making drawings of Labubus for Lingorm, I just know Orm must be so happy rn 😭🫶🏻 pic.twitter.com/Xsyw9FKzAL — 💙~ ʲᶜ (@twpmeena) December 11, 2024

Labubu, created by Chinese toy company POP MART, is a playfully devilish rabbit-like character with distinctive pointed ears and an impish grin.

Each blind box series features Labubu in different themed costumes, colours, and poses – from adorable Halloween outfits to fairy tale interpretations.

These palm-sized figures have become highly sought-after collectables, with some rare variants fetching impressive prices in the secondary market.

Collectors often aim to complete the entire series, displaying their Labubus in carefully curated collections – traditionally on shelves or in display cases, not in undergarments, as our notorious shoplifter demonstrated.

