Power Play: Malaysia Airlines’ New Battery Rules Take Flight This April

The skies are getting a power-up makeover as Malaysia Airlines rolls out its latest safety protocol.

Starting April Fool’s Day 2025 (but this is no joke), passengers can pack double the power – two power banks to be precise – but there’s a catch that comes with this generous allowance.

Think of it as a “look but don’t touch” scenario at 35,000 feet: while you can bring these portable energy companions (rated between 100-160Wh) aboard, they’ll need to remain in hibernation mode throughout your journey.

The airline’s message is crystal clear: pack it, stow it, but don’t show it – at least not while you’re cruising through the clouds.

Sky-High Standards: The Future of Flying with Power

Passengers are also not permitted to store them in checked baggage.

This new policy will be implemented across all flights operated by Malaysia Airlines, Firefly, and MASwings.

This isn’t just Malaysia Airlines playing it safe – it’s part of a broader regional power shift, with other major airlines orchestrating similar moves.

It’s a choreographed dance of safety and convenience, where passengers can bring their power, but must respect the rules of the sky

[Advisory]



Effective 1st April 2025, Singapore Airlines customers will not be allowed to charge portable power banks via the onboard USB ports, or use power banks to charge their personal devices, throughout the duration of the flight.



— Singapore Airlines (@SingaporeAir) March 12, 2025

The Power Bank Passport: What Makes the Cut?

Look for a number on your power bank – it might say “Wh” or “mAh” somewhere.

That small power bank you use to charge your phone once or twice (around 10,000mAh)?

Totally fine.

The medium-sized one that charges your phone 4-5 times (20,000mAh)? Also good to go.

But those huge ones that can charge a laptop multiple times (over 43,000mAh)? Those aren’t allowed on the plane.

If you’re unsure about your power bank’s size, here’s a helpful tip: most power banks you buy from regular stores are within the safe limit.

If your power bank is bigger than a sandwich, you might want to check its specifications more carefully.

